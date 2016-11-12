Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Suspect dead following Montrose officer-involved shooting

By Staff
Saturday, November 12, 2016

Law enforcement said one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday night in the west end of Montrose County.

A Montrose County sheriff’s deputy was injured and is expected to have surgery today at St. Mary’s Hospital to remove bullet fragments from his hand, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation and further details will be released when they become available.

The fatal incident was the second in less than 24 hours for Western Slope law enforcement agencies. Grand Junction police shot and killed a man early Friday, in which an officer also suffered minor injuries.

