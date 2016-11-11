Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Suspect killed, officer injured in overnight shooting

By Staff
Friday, November 11, 2016

A suspect is dead and a Grand Junction police officer sustained minor injuries following an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of South Ninth Street and Pitkin Avenue just after midnight.

Authorities released no details about what led up to the encounter, how many shots were fired or who fired them. Police scanner traffic indicated the suspect died at the scene. Authorities said the officer suffered minor injuries from being dragged or pinned by the suspect’s vehicle. Law-enforcement officers and paramedics swarmed to the scene and blocked off the intersection.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was identified.

The 21st Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading an investigation, as is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting.

Check back with GJSentinel.com for updates and read the full story in Saturday’s Daily Sentinel.

