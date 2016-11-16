SHARE

Thompson Divide decision to be announced Thursday

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, Bureau of Land Management national director Neil Kornze and Gov. John Hickenlooper will be announcing in Denver tomorrow the federal government’s final decision on the retroactive environmental review of 65 oil and gas leases in the White River National Forest.

That announcement will include word on the fate of 25 leases in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs. The BLM’s final environmental impact assessment on the lease review, released earlier this year, proposes canceling the leases, and oil and gas industry officials expect the government’s final decision to be consistent with that proposal.

The industry, including SG Interests, which holds 18 of the leases, expects to sue to challenge that decision. Industry officials also hope the election of Donald Trump as president may open the door to possibilities such as a successful administrative appeal to the Trump administration. Trump has called for reducing obstacles to development of oil, gas and coal.

Entities including the Thompson Divide Coalition say canceling the leases is warranted given the widespread support for such an action in the Roaring Fork Valley and the Thompson Divide’s economic importance for ranching, fishing, recreation and other uses.

The BLM conducted the review of leases in forests stretching from roughly Carbondale to De Beque because of a failure to do such a review before issuing the leases, or to adopt analysis conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. The White River National Forest since has issued a new oil and gas plan that generally prohibits leasing in Thompson Divide for the life of the plan.