Vail Mountain pushes opening due to warm weather
VAIL — Warm weather has forced Vail Mountain to push its opening day back one week.
The Vail Daily reports that the mountain has set a new opening day of Nov. 25, though Vail Resorts had hoped to open on Friday.
Beaver Creek Resort is still scheduled for a Wednesday, Nov. 23, opening day, conditions permitting, officials said.
Keystone and Copper are set to open Friday; Breckenridge is slated to begin operations on Saturday.
Vail Mountain officials say Thursday is expected to bring a shift in weather that will assist with snowmaking efforts.
