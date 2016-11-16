SHARE

Vail Mountain pushes opening due to warm weather

VAIL — Warm weather has forced Vail Mountain to push its opening day back one week.

The Vail Daily reports that the mountain has set a new opening day of Nov. 25, though Vail Resorts had hoped to open on Friday.

Beaver Creek Resort is still scheduled for a Wednesday, Nov. 23, opening day, conditions permitting, officials said.

Keystone and Copper are set to open Friday; Breckenridge is slated to begin operations on Saturday.

Vail Mountain officials say Thursday is expected to bring a shift in weather that will assist with snowmaking efforts.