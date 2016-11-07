Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Woman dies in Sunday shooting

By Gabrielle Porter
Monday, November 7, 2016

A 25-year-old woman is dead in the wake of a Sunday afternoon shooting that also left another adult hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound.

Shandie Case of Clifton died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a release from the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.

The second victim, who has been identified by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office only as an adult man , remains in the hospital, according to a press release.

For a full story, see Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel.

