Woman in labor decides to vote before going to hospital

BOULDER — A Colorado woman who went into labor but decided to vote before heading to the hospital is proving how important some consider this election.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Sosha Adelstein and Max Brandel were expecting their first child to be born on Election Day, but Adelstein went into labor early Friday. Before the couple went to the hospital, they rushed to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office to cast their ballots.

Brandel says it’s important to bring their girl into a world they’re proud of, and he hopes people realize the risks inherent in this election and get out and vote.

Boulder County spokeswoman Mircalla Wozniak says the election judge could tell Adelstein was in labor and that the couple took a photo at the “selfie station” before going to the hospital.

Adelstein gave birth to a girl.