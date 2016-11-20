Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Book notes, Nov. 20, 2016

By Ann Wright
Saturday, November 19, 2016

Event planned for ‘Devils  & Black Sheep’ author

S.F. Silver will sign copies of the book “Devils & Black Sheep” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

“Overnight the world had changed. U.S. currency failed and lawlessness ruled. A small group of people turned to the historical rules of piracy to survive. They found others in the Rocky Mountains and soon become a strong crew that cared for one another,” said information about the novel at barnesandnoble.com.

Saturday signing highlights authors of local history

 

Out West Books, 533 Main St., will host several local history authors for a book signing on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

■ Denise and Steve Hight, authors of “Legendary Locals of Fruita,” will be at the store from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.

■ Jodi Buchan, author of “Western Colorado Fruit & Wine: A Bountiful History,” will sign books from 1–2 p.m. Saturday.

■ Kate Ruland-Thorne, author of “Historic Tales of the Grand Valley,” will sign books from 2–3 p.m. Saturday.

Photographer, author  set for book signing

 

Author and photographer Natalie Heller of Ridgway will be at Grand Valley Books, 350 Main St., for Small Business Saturday.

Heller is the author of “SWC: Southwest Colorado.” She will be at Grand Valley Books from 12:30–2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“SWC: Southwest Colorado” won the USA Regional Excellence Book award and was a finalist for the 2016 National Indie Excellence Award for photography, according to information from the bookstore.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy