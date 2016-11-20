SHARE

Book notes, Nov. 20, 2016

Event planned for ‘Devils & Black Sheep’ author

S.F. Silver will sign copies of the book “Devils & Black Sheep” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

“Overnight the world had changed. U.S. currency failed and lawlessness ruled. A small group of people turned to the historical rules of piracy to survive. They found others in the Rocky Mountains and soon become a strong crew that cared for one another,” said information about the novel at barnesandnoble.com.

Saturday signing highlights authors of local history

Out West Books, 533 Main St., will host several local history authors for a book signing on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

■ Denise and Steve Hight, authors of “Legendary Locals of Fruita,” will be at the store from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.

■ Jodi Buchan, author of “Western Colorado Fruit & Wine: A Bountiful History,” will sign books from 1–2 p.m. Saturday.

■ Kate Ruland-Thorne, author of “Historic Tales of the Grand Valley,” will sign books from 2–3 p.m. Saturday.

Photographer, author set for book signing

Author and photographer Natalie Heller of Ridgway will be at Grand Valley Books, 350 Main St., for Small Business Saturday.

Heller is the author of “SWC: Southwest Colorado.” She will be at Grand Valley Books from 12:30–2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“SWC: Southwest Colorado” won the USA Regional Excellence Book award and was a finalist for the 2016 National Indie Excellence Award for photography, according to information from the bookstore.