Book notes, Nov. 6, 2016

By Ann Wright
Sunday, November 6, 2016

Writer, painter scheduled for 2 events

Neltje Doubleday will share about writing and painting during an upcoming Western Colorado Writers’ Forum workshop.

From 3–5 p.m. on Saturday, Doubleday will be at the forum location at 740 Gunnison to talk about her memoir, “North or Crazy,” and painting.

The workshop costs $20 for forum members or $25 for nonmembers.

Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for information about the forum event.

Doubleday also will give a free reading at 6 p.m. Friday at Lithic Books, 138 S. Park Square, No. 202, in Fruita.

