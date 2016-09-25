SHARE

Book notes, Sept. 25, 2016

Event celebrates local author’s new novel

Local author Charlie Quimby has written a follow-up to his first book, “Monument Road,” and an upcoming event will celebrate the release.

Quimby will read from his newest book, “Inhabited,” and sign copies of the book beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Valley Books, 350 Main St.

The new novel “further develops some of the characters found in his first novel, ‘Monument Road,’ and writes about homelessness in the Grand Valley and its diverse realities,” according to Margie Wilson, owner of Grand Valley Books.

During the event, Grand Junction Police Officer Cynthia Cohn “will talk about her experiences and the complexity of problems surrounding the issue of homelessness. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and discuss solutions,” Wilson wrote in an email.

Admission to the event is a donation of an item to be donated to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, such as warm socks, knitted hats and gloves.