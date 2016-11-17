Calendar Nov. 18–24
RHODES/KOREVAAR DUO, 7:30 p.m., Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, 2087 Broadway, Grand Junction Symphony Chamber Music concert, $30, gjso.org, 243-6787.
THE WRONG IMPRESSIONS, 9:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m., Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local blend of punk, indie, rock and funk, “Talking Points” CD release party with guests Jack+Jill, $5, ages 21 and older, wrongimpressions.com, 314-2554.
GLORIA, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., The Schumann Singers present a concert of glorious music as a prelude to the holiday season, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $6 students with ID, tickets at Roper Music, 912 North Ave., and Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra office, 414 Main St., 234-5557.
THE ART CENTER’S FINE ART AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, member preview 6–8:30 p.m., The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
“ANNIE,” 7:30 p.m., Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, musical performed by Magic Circle Players, tickets magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
FALL FOR DANCE, 7:30 p.m., Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., CMU Dance Program fall dance concert featuring work by guest choreographer Jessica Taylor of DAMAGEDANCE, $12 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students, coloradomesa.edu/mosstickets, 248-1604.
BREWERY TASTING PARTY, 6–8 p.m., Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $15, 243-0702.
A CLASSIC WINTER WONDERLAND, 7 p.m., Delta County Center for the Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, featuring the three orchestras of The Valley Youth Orchestra, admission by donation, valleysymphony.net.
THE ART CENTER’S ANNUAL FINE ART AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
SAN JUAN WEAVERS GUILD 39TH ANNUAL SHOW AND SALE, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1391 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, handwoven, hand-spun and felted items made by guild members, 249-2981, 275-8781, sanjuanweavers.org.
ARTISTS OPEN STUDIO, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Studio 2138 LLC, 2138 Buffalo Drive, works by fine art photographer and author Andre Delgalvis and painter Susan Delgalvis, book signing for “The Lost Tracks — A Journey of Discovery,” 907-602-2311, susandelgalvis.com, sky-gallery.com.
“ANNIE,” 7:30 p.m., Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, musical performed by Magic Circle Players, tickets magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
BEE MOVIE MYSTERY, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., A Taste of Heaven, 2817 North Ave., Mesa Murder Mysteries event with catered dinner, audience can come in costume dressed as suggested characters to be both suspect and detectives, tickets $40 for adults, $20 for children, cateringatasteofheaven.com, 243-9400.
CONTRA DANCE, new dancer’s workshop 7 p.m., dance 7:30–10:30 p.m., Margery Building Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., upstairs, music by Fifth Reel, come with or without a partner, casual dress, beginners welcome, take/donate a chair if you wish, $8 adults, $5 students, $4 ages 10–17, 260-5852.
ABSOLUTE DANCE PERFORMANCE, 12:30–1 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.
FALL FOR DANCE, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., CMU Dance Program fall dance concert featuring work by guest choreographer Jessica Taylor of DAMAGEDANCE, $12 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students, coloradomesa.edu/mosstickets, 248-1604.
THE ART CENTER’S ANNUAL FINE ART AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m., The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
ARTISTS OPEN STUDIO, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Studio 2138 LLC, 2138 Buffalo Drive, works by fine art photographer and author Andre Delgalvis, and painter Susan Delgalvis, book signing for “The Lost Tracks — A Journey of Discovery,” 907-602-2311, susandelgalvis.com, sky-gallery.com.
“ANNIE,” 2 p.m., Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, musical performed by Magic Circle Players, tickets magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
ABSOLUTE DANCE PERFORMANCE, 12:30–1 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.
ALTERNATIVE GIFTS CHRISTMAS FAIR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Lincoln Park Barn, silent auction Christmas trees, artisan booths, Fair Trade items, 19 local and 30 national and international nonprofit organizations represented, gifts available at gvpeacejustice.org through Dec. 16, 243-0136.
TOM KEOGH & COMPANY, 7:15 p.m., Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, dance to western favorites, swing and Latin, for members and qualified guests, 242-4754.
THE OXYMORONS, 7–10 p.m., Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
TOMMY FEE, 5 p.m., Ella’s Blues Room, 336 Main St., ellasbluesroom.com, 628-4684.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25–26 and Dec. 1–3, 2 p.m. Nov. 26–27 and Dec. 3, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., Charles Dicken’s holiday classic, $20 adults, $16 seniors, $7 students, 248-1604, coloradomesa.edu/mosstickets.
PARADE OF LIGHTS AND TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY, 6 p.m. Nov. 26, downtown Main Street in Delta, music, caroling, kids scavenger hunt, parade 6 p.m., tree lighting ceremony to follow in Wells Fargo parking lot, deltacolorado.org.
ART AND CHOCOLATE WALK, 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Nov. 26, participating businesses in Palisade, free chocolates, fine art exhibits, The Blue Pig Gallery, Wedel Pottery Studio, Casual Gal Silversmith, Lavender @ Heart, Underwood-Turning, Lupita’s Bizarre Bazaar Too, Slice O’Life Bakery, Sandy King Studio, Palisade Historical Society, Craig Gallery, Everything Collectible, 464-4819, thebluepiggallery.com.
ARTISTS OPEN STUDIO, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Nov. 26–27, Studio 2138 LLC, 2138 Buffalo Drive, works by fine art photographer and author Andre Delgalvis, and painter Susan Delgalvis, book signing for “The Lost Tracks — A Journey of Discovery,” 907-602-2311, susandelgalvis.com, sky-gallery.com.
DECIDUOUS TRIO, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Encore Room, Western Slope Concert Series concert, featuring flute, viola and harp trio, single tickets $9–$24 in advance, $12–$27 at the door, $7–$15 ages 12 and younger, junctionconcerts.com, 241-4579.
GRAND MESA SWEET ADELINES PERFORMANCE, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.
TEEN ART RECEPTION, 6–8 p.m. Dec. 1, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., in the Teen Center, new art by teens from Caprock Academy, hosted by Super Rad Art Jam, 243-4442.
HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, 7 p.m. Dec. 1–3, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, First Church of the Nazarene, 2802 Patterson Road, Grand Junction High School choral music department’s music and dessert concert, $10 adults, $8 students, $5 ages 6–12, ages younger than 5 free, 254-6900.
