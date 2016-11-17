Calendar Nov. 18–24

GRAND JUNCTION TURKEY TROT 5K AND 1K LITTLE GOBBLER RUN

Before you sit down to a large Thanksgiving and/or to watch football, get out with family and friends for this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, run and walking event supporting the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation.

The Little Gobbler run for kids age 8 and younger will begin at 9 a.m. along Main Street. Kids can participate for free and each child will received a small prize.

The Turkey Trot will begin at 9:30 a.m. and go through the downtown area. All ages and strollers are welcome.

Early registration costs $26 for ages 16 and older, $15 for ages 5–15 or free for those younger than 5. Early registration can be made through Monday, Nov. 21, at gjfffoundation.com.

Late registration costs $35 for ages 16 and older, $15 for ages 5–15 and free for those younger than 5. Late registration can be made during race packet pick-up times.

Race packets can be picked up at Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St., from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, or from 7–8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

For information, go to gjfffoundation.com or call 210-0281.

DOWNTOWN TREE LIGHTING

Santa will visit downtown Grand Junction to light the Christmas tree at Fourth and Main streets as well as the holiday lights along Main Street. Palisade High School’s choirs will sing at the event that will go from 5:30–7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Info: downtowngj.org.