Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Calendar Nov. 18–24

Christmas tree

The lighting from the Christmas tree. .


Christmas tree

Photos.com


QUICKREAD

GRAND JUNCTION TURKEY TROT 5K  AND 1K LITTLE GOBBLER RUN

Before you sit down to a large Thanksgiving and/or to watch football, get out with family and friends for this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, run and walking event supporting the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation.

The Little Gobbler run for kids age 8 and younger will begin at 9 a.m. along Main Street. Kids can participate for free and each child will received a small prize.

The Turkey Trot will begin at 9:30 a.m. and go through the downtown area. All ages and strollers are welcome.

Early registration costs $26 for ages 16 and older, $15 for ages 5–15 or free for those younger than 5. Early registration can be made through Monday, Nov. 21, at gjfffoundation.com.

Late registration costs $35 for ages 16 and older, $15 for ages 5–15 and free for those younger than 5. Late registration can be made during race packet pick-up times.

Race packets can be picked up at Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St., from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, or from 7–8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

For information, go to gjfffoundation.com or call 210-0281.

DOWNTOWN TREE LIGHTING

Santa will visit downtown Grand Junction to light the Christmas tree at Fourth and Main streets as well as the holiday lights along Main Street. Palisade High School’s choirs will sing at the event that will go from 5:30–7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Info: downtowngj.org.


By Staff
Thursday, November 17, 2016

RHODES/KOREVAAR DUO, 7:30 p.m., Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, 2087 Broadway, Grand Junction Symphony Chamber Music concert, $30, gjso.org, 243-6787.

THE WRONG IMPRESSIONS, 9:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m., Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local blend of punk, indie, rock and funk, “Talking Points” CD release party with guests Jack+Jill, $5, ages 21 and older, wrongimpressions.com, 314-2554.

GLORIA, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., The Schumann Singers present a concert of glorious music as a prelude to the holiday season, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $6 students with ID, tickets at Roper Music, 912 North Ave., and Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra office, 414 Main St., 234-5557.

THE ART CENTER’S FINE ART AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, member preview 6–8:30 p.m., The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.

“ANNIE,” 7:30 p.m., Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, musical performed by Magic Circle Players, tickets magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.

FALL FOR DANCE, 7:30 p.m., Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., CMU Dance Program fall dance concert featuring work by guest choreographer Jessica Taylor of DAMAGEDANCE, $12 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students, coloradomesa.edu/mosstickets, 248-1604.

BREWERY TASTING PARTY, 6–8 p.m., Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $15, 243-0702.

A CLASSIC WINTER WONDERLAND, 7 p.m., Delta County Center for the Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, featuring the three orchestras of The Valley Youth Orchestra, admission by donation, valleysymphony.net.

THE ART CENTER’S ANNUAL FINE ART AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.

SAN JUAN WEAVERS GUILD 39TH ANNUAL SHOW AND SALE, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1391 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, handwoven, hand-spun and felted items made by guild members, 249-2981, 275-8781, sanjuanweavers.org.

ARTISTS OPEN STUDIO, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Studio 2138 LLC, 2138 Buffalo Drive, works by fine art photographer and author Andre Delgalvis and painter Susan Delgalvis, book signing for “The Lost Tracks — A Journey of Discovery,” 907-602-2311, susandelgalvis.com, sky-gallery.com.

“ANNIE,” 7:30 p.m., Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, musical performed by Magic Circle Players, tickets magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.

BEE MOVIE MYSTERY, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., A Taste of Heaven, 2817 North Ave., Mesa Murder Mysteries event with catered dinner, audience can come in costume dressed as suggested characters to be both suspect and detectives, tickets $40 for adults, $20 for children, cateringatasteofheaven.com, 243-9400.

CONTRA DANCE, new dancer’s workshop 7 p.m., dance 7:30–10:30 p.m., Margery Building Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., upstairs, music by Fifth Reel, come with or without a partner, casual dress, beginners welcome, take/donate a chair if you wish, $8 adults, $5 students, $4 ages 10–17, 260-5852.

ABSOLUTE DANCE PERFORMANCE, 12:30–1 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.

FALL FOR DANCE, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., CMU Dance Program fall dance concert featuring work by guest choreographer Jessica Taylor of DAMAGEDANCE, $12 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students, coloradomesa.edu/mosstickets, 248-1604.

THE ART CENTER’S ANNUAL FINE ART AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m., The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.

ARTISTS OPEN STUDIO, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Studio 2138 LLC, 2138 Buffalo Drive, works by fine art photographer and author Andre Delgalvis, and painter Susan Delgalvis, book signing for “The Lost Tracks — A Journey of Discovery,” 907-602-2311, susandelgalvis.com, sky-gallery.com.

“ANNIE,” 2 p.m., Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, musical performed by Magic Circle Players, tickets magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.

ABSOLUTE DANCE PERFORMANCE, 12:30–1 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.

ALTERNATIVE GIFTS CHRISTMAS FAIR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Lincoln Park Barn, silent auction Christmas trees, artisan booths, Fair Trade items, 19 local and 30 national and international nonprofit organizations represented, gifts available at gvpeacejustice.org through Dec. 16, 243-0136.

TOM KEOGH & COMPANY, 7:15 p.m., Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, dance to western favorites, swing and Latin, for members and qualified guests, 242-4754.

THE OXYMORONS, 7–10 p.m., Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.

TOMMY FEE, 5 p.m., Ella’s Blues Room, 336 Main St., ellasbluesroom.com, 628-4684.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25–26 and Dec. 1–3, 2 p.m. Nov. 26–27 and Dec. 3, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., Charles Dicken’s holiday classic, $20 adults, $16 seniors, $7 students, 248-1604, coloradomesa.edu/mosstickets.

PARADE OF LIGHTS AND TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY, 6 p.m. Nov. 26, downtown Main Street in Delta, music, caroling, kids scavenger hunt, parade 6 p.m., tree lighting ceremony to follow in Wells Fargo parking lot, deltacolorado.org.

ART AND CHOCOLATE WALK, 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Nov. 26, participating businesses in Palisade, free chocolates, fine art exhibits, The Blue Pig Gallery, Wedel Pottery Studio, Casual Gal Silversmith, Lavender @ Heart, Underwood-Turning, Lupita’s Bizarre Bazaar Too, Slice O’Life Bakery, Sandy King Studio, Palisade Historical Society, Craig Gallery, Everything Collectible, 464-4819, thebluepiggallery.com.

ARTISTS OPEN STUDIO, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Nov. 26–27, Studio 2138 LLC, 2138 Buffalo Drive, works by fine art photographer and author Andre Delgalvis, and painter Susan Delgalvis, book signing for “The Lost Tracks — A Journey of Discovery,” 907-602-2311, susandelgalvis.com, sky-gallery.com.

DECIDUOUS TRIO, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Encore Room, Western Slope Concert Series concert, featuring flute, viola and harp trio, single tickets $9–$24 in advance, $12–$27 at the door, $7–$15 ages 12 and younger, junctionconcerts.com, 241-4579.

GRAND MESA SWEET ADELINES PERFORMANCE, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.

TEEN ART RECEPTION, 6–8 p.m. Dec. 1, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., in the Teen Center, new art by teens from Caprock Academy, hosted by Super Rad Art Jam, 243-4442.

HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, 7 p.m. Dec. 1–3, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, First Church of the Nazarene, 2802 Patterson Road, Grand Junction High School choral music department’s music and dessert concert, $10 adults, $8 students, $5 ages 6–12, ages younger than 5 free, 254-6900.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy