Entertainment Briefs: Nov. 18–24

Cast a vote for local singer

Local musician Morgan Crouse is one of four finalists in a contest in which the winner will sing the National Anthem at the Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in February in Nashville, Tennessee.

Crouse, a 2016 Fruita Monument High School graduate, plays guitar and sings. She has performed the National Anthem at many local events, including the Junior College World Series.

Online contest voting continues through Wednesday, Nov. 23, at convention.beefusa.org/.

Craft fairs scheduled for weekend

Among the craft fairs taking place in the area this week are:

■ Wives of Warriors benefit Crafts and Flea Market will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Warrior Resource Center, 11 S. Park Ave., in Montrose. Call 323-0742 for information.

■ The 34th annual Parachute/Battlement Mesa Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grand Valley High School. There will be 135 vendors at the fair, which will be set up inside and outside of the high school. There will be food and concessions. Entry is free.

■ Mesa Vista Assisted Living in Parachute will have a craft and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 72 E. Sipprelle Drive in Parachute. Proceeds will benefit the activities department.

Sculptures sought for exhibition

The town of Carbondale Public Arts Commission is seeking 15 sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibition.

Submissions for entry are available through the CAFÉ (Call for Entry) at callforentry.org. Entry deadline is Feb. 5.

The year-long street exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures on Main Street, along the Rio Grande Trail, and other high-use areas around the town of Carbondale.

Gusto

I like to hear Enrique laugh and laugh

‘cause all the neighbors could hear him.

I tell Sara, his wife, that Enrique laughs

con tanto gusto! She says, “You mean

with great gusto, like in gust of wind.”

“No,” I say, “con tanto gusto like in

goose.” She says, “No, like gust ‘cause

he laughs at Red Skelton in English.

When he laughs at Cantinflas, then its

“gusto.” So now, when I hear Enrique

laugh and laugh, I remember how Sara

corrected

me. I don’t like to hear Enrique laugh no more.

­ ­— L. Luis Lopez