Imagination Library, Sept. 25, 2016

By Staff
Sunday, September 25, 2016

Grand Junction Imagination Library

Thank you to our book sponsors for their support in delivering 12,856 books from April through September to children in Grand Junction. Those sponsors were Horizon Sunrise Rotary, Temple Buell Foundation, United Way of Mesa County, The Giving Club and Junior Service League.

Total books delivered to date: 99,498. And in the upcoming week, the 100,000th book will be delivered to a local child.

Since Grand Junction Imagination Library launched in 2008, more than 4,500 area children have received books through the program, according to a news release.

To register or sponsor a child, go to gjimaginationlibrary.org.

