Lines West: Cricket Ecstasy

Cricket Ecstasy
Cricket Ecstasy
“Want to hear some crickets?”
Mom called from midwest’s hot eve
As she held the phone
To the window screen.
Crickets bring an ambience
To hot, still summer nights
Their chorus lulls me into ecstasy
Little black shamans of the night.
And we agreed when the moon is full
We’d each go outside at night
Though two thousand miles apart
And both observe the same sight.
I can still hear her voice
Though she’s long dead
Simultaneous moonwatchers
Crickets singing in my head.
— Sara Colburn
