Lines West: Cricket Ecstasy

By Staff
Thursday, August 25, 2016

“Want to hear some crickets?”

Mom called from midwest’s hot eve

As she held the phone

To the window screen.

Crickets bring an ambience

To hot, still summer nights

Their chorus lulls me into ecstasy

Little black shamans of the night.

And we agreed when the moon is full

We’d each go outside at night

Though two thousand miles apart

And both observe the same sight.

I can still hear her voice

Though she’s long dead

Simultaneous moonwatchers

Crickets singing in my head.

— Sara Colburn

