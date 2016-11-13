SHARE

Calendar, Nov. 13, 2016

Nov. 13

Grand Junction Writers, NANo- WriMo write-in events, 1:30–4:30 p.m. Sunday, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St.; 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road; 6:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Four Winds Coffee & Tea, 1235 Bookcliff Ave., virtual write-ins also available Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, pre-register at meetup.com/GrandJunctionWriters.

Fundraising dinner, 5–8 p.m., No Coast Sushi, $100 per person, proceeds benefit Colorado Canyons Association, tickets at coloradocanyonsassociation.org, 263-7902.

Vestafjell Lodge, Sons of Norway, 1:30 p.m. Monday lunch meeting, Golden Corral, 1100 Independent Ave., in the west meeting room, those interested in Scandinavian heritage and culture invited, 245-5649, 858-6702, vestafjelllodge.org.

Art Jewelers Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting, Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., new members and visitors welcome, park behind the building and use the back door, 250-3881, 243-1220, artjewelryguild.com.

Nov. 14

Vestafjell Lodge, Sons of Norway, 1:30 p.m., Golden Corral, 1100 Independent Ave., in the west meeting room, those interested in Scandinavian heritage and culture invited to the lunch meeting, 245-5649, 858-6702, vestafjelllodge.org.

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Mount of the Holy Cross 941, 6–8 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 790 26 1/2 Road, memorial service for deceased members, regular meeting will follow, light refreshments served, 242-3338.

Community potluck, 6 p.m. Monday, Copper Club Brewing Co., 233 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, take a dish to share following the monthly theme, 858-8318, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.

Teen Wordsmiths Creative Writing Club, for ages 12–18, 3:30–5 p.m. Monday, Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., join local young adult authors to hone your writing craft and meet fellow teen writers, 243-4442, mesacountylibraries.org.

Family to Family/Connections (separate groups), 6:30–8 p.m. Monday, Mind Springs Health, 515 28¾ Road, south door, 462-3989, namiws.org.

Western Slope Adventurers, outdoor club, potluck 6–8 p.m. Monday, 433-4312, WesternSlopeAdventurers.org.

Art Jewelers Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., new members and visitors welcome, park behind the building and use the back door, 250-3881, 243-1220, artjewelryguild.com.

Colorado Desert Herb Society, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens and Butterfly House, 641 Struthers Ave., 242-4840.

Grand Valley Veterans, American Legion Post 2009, free dinner provided by the Atrium, 5:30 p.m., meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, The Atrium, 3260 N. 12th St., 242-9195

Blue Dots Rod and Custom Car Club, 7 p.m. Monday, 434-9377.

St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center Art Exploration class, 4–5:30 p.m. Monday, Advanced Medicine Pavilion, 750 Wellington, Ave., Oncology Conference Room, materials provided, 298-7500.

Grand Junction Chess Club, 6:30–10:30 p.m. Mondays, Starbucks, in the Safeway store, Patterson and 29 roads, players of all ability levels welcome, 243-1073.

Nov. 15

Stories and Lessons Learned from the Hopi, 7 p.m., Colorado Mesa University, Houston Hall, Room 139, talk hosted by Grand Junction Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society, presented by Joe Higgins, donations appreciated, take archaeology magazines and books to exchange, 219-0884.

Community Coffee, 9 a.m., Monument Village Coffee, 2148 Broadway, hosted by Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton, informal coffee to interact with community members, gather feedback on city programs and services and answer questions, 244-1507.

Fall Speaker Series, 6–7 p.m., Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, “Non-Accidental Trauma: How Can We Protect Our Kids,” presented by Dr. Mary Beth Deering, pre-register at 858-0360, ext. 6425, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Heartbeat of Grand Junction, support group for survivors of loss to suicide, 7–9 p.m. Tuesday, Miller Homestead, Artful Cups Coffee Shop, 3090 N. 12th St., 985-4551, 243-2467.

GLBTQ National Alliance on Mental Illness support group, 6:30– 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, NAMI Western Slope office, 1141 N. 25th St., Unit C, 462-3989, namiws.org.

Order of the Eastern Star, Sunshine Chapter No. 53, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, 242-0566, 256-9750.

Beta Tau Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 256-0421, 243-0409.

Grand Valley Kennel Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pawsitive Directions K-9 Academy, 571 32 Road, Suite E, grandvalleykennelclub.org.

Breast Friends: Breast Cancer Support Group, 5–6:30 p.m. third Tuesday of each month, St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, Advanced Medicine Pavilion, 750 Wellington Ave., Entrance 25, Reflection Room, 298-7500.

The Art Center Guild, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., new members and guests welcome, 245-9215, 243-7337.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3 p.m. Tuesday Senior Room, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson, Fruita, 256-1274.

Western Colorado Classical Guitar Society, 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Nov. 16

Give Back Wednesday, 4–9 p.m., Dos Hombres, 3245 Interstate 70 Business Loop, join Great Old Broads for Wilderness in the fundraiser for the Palisade Rim Trail, portion of proceeds will go toward revegetation work on the trail, 986-8129.

Bookfairs, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, benefits Lincoln Park Preschool and Chatfield Elementary School; Chatfield Author’s Chair, 6–8 p.m., 243-5113.

Medicare 201 — Beyond the Basics, 10 a.m.–noon, Mesa County RSVP office, 422 White Ave., Suite 090, lower level US Bank Building, seating limited, call 243-9839, ext. 1, to reserve a seat.

Grand Junction Geological Society, joint meeting with the Colorado Mesa University Geology students, 7:30 p.m., Saccormanno Lecture Hall, Wubben Science Building, program is “Laramide Structure of the Northern Uncompahgre Plateau and Origin of Unaweep Canyon, Western Colorado,” election of 2017 officers, 242-9062.

Hilltop’s Health Access walk-in enrollment event, 9 a.m.–noon, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, assistance in navigating the online enrollment process, compare options, and more, 244-0850, hilltopshealthaccess.org.

Grand Valley Woodcarvers Club, 6 p.m. first and third Wednesday of each month; 1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, 257-1549, 245-8817.

Grand Valley Pets Alive, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway, new volunteers welcome, 256-1851.

Wednesday Music Club, 1–3 p.m. Wednesday, new members and guests welcome, 639-5533, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Chipeta Chapter of Colorado Archaeology Society, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose, sites.google.com/site/chipetamontrosearchaeology.

Angel Babies Grief Support Group, 7–9 p.m.Wednesday, Miller Homestead, 3090 N. 12th St., for parents and family members who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or shortly thereafter, 248-8844, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Community Cat Care, 6 p.m. Wednesday, call 216-2409 for place. Nov. 17

Young Professionals Network After Hours, 5–7 p.m., Rockslide Restaurant and Brewery, 401 Main St., $5, ypnmc.org.

Oral History Program, noon–1 p.m., Whitman Educational Center, 248 N. Fourth St., “Paleontology in the Grand Junction Area,” presented by paleontologist Julia McHugh, take a lunch, 242-0971, ext. 210.

Appleton Elementary School Bookfair, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.

Brush and Palette Club, 1 p.m. third Thursday of each month, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., 433-4180, gjbrushandpalette.org.

Kiva Book Club, 6:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., call 243-4442 for the current title.

Cats League and Assistance to the Western Slope (C.L.A.W.S.), 6–8 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., 241-3793.

Fraternal Order of Eagles 595 Aerie, 7:30 p.m. first and third Thursday of each month, Eagles Lodge, 1674 U.S. Highway 50, 243-6454.

Teen Movie & Craft, 3:30–5:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., drop in for a movie and craft, snacks provided, 243-4442.

Call-A-Lawyer Night, 7–9 p.m. third Thursday, odd months, call 256-4001 to speak to a lawyer at no charge during the event hours, 256-4001.

Friendship Force of Western Colorado, 6:15 p.m., American Red Cross building, 506 Gunnison Ave., in the conference room, learn about the club’s September exchange to Moscow and St. Petersburg Russia, 260-4653, thefriendshipforce.org.

Horizon-Sunrise Rotary Club, 7:15 a.m. Thursdays, Bookcliff Country Club, 2730 G Road, 270-5898, horizonsunrise.squarespace.com.

Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, noon Thursdays, Two Rivers Convention Center, 270-6162, http://www.kiwanis-gj.org.

■

Submit Calendar items by email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501, at least two weeks prior to the event.

Nov. 18

Palisade Birding Walk, hosted by Palisade Parks and Recreation and Grand Valley Audubon Society, meet 8:15 a.m., Corn Lake, parks pass required or meet at 8 a.m. at Palisade Town Hall to ride the bus to the park, call 464-5602 to register to ride the bus.

Colorado Mesa University Teacher Education Program Bookfair, 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road; kids activities 10 a.m.–9 p.m., 243-5113.

Author book signing, 2–4 p.m. and 7–9 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, Laureen P. Cantwell, 243-5113.

Western Slope VFCW retirees, 1 p.m. Friday, Starvin Arvin’s, 752 Horizon Drive, 243-1934, 858-4569.

Stroke Support Group, 1 p.m. Friday, St. Mary’s Hospital Life Center, 2686 Patterson Road, Grand Mesa Room, 298-1929.

Redlands Rotary Club, noon Fridays, Two Rivers Convention Center, 216-3879.

Wives of Warriors, 2 p.m. Fridays, Warrior Resource Center, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, gathering for military wives to offer support, provide a safe and confidential place to ask questions and to relate, 765-2210.

Nov. 19

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Hospital, fifth floor, 2635 N. Seventh St., hosted by Heartbeat of Grand Junction, join with a community of suicide loss survivors to find comfort and gain understanding, share stories of healing and hope, pre-register at survivorday.org.

Pastel Society of Colorado Western Slope, 1–3 p.m., The Bray Education Center, 637 Belford Ave., local artist Maggie Cook will demonstrate, nonmembers welcome, 683-8782.

Thanksgiving Waterfowl Trip, hosted by Grand Valley Audubon Society, 8 a.m., Colorado Welcome Center in Fruita, look for waterfowl at various state parks in the valley, return to the welcome center for lunch break, sign up 720-840-5070, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

International Games Day, 1 p.m, Parachute Branch, Garfield County Libraries, 244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, play fantasy-based board games featuring Carcassonne, Shadows Over Camelot, Dominion and Forbidden Island, 285-9870.

Absolute Dance Company Bookfair, 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.

Coffee Time, 8:30–10 a.m. Vet Center, 2472 Patterson Road, Unit 16, meet other veterans, build camaraderie, share experiences, get benefits assistance, meet Vet Center staff, 245-4156.

Coffee with Western Colorado Writers Forum, 9:30 a.m., informal meet and visit Saturday, meeting room Artful Cup, 3090 N. 12th St., westerncoloradowriters.org.

Wheels West Car Club, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Whitman Educational Center, 248 S. Fourth St.

Blue Lodge Masons, Palisade Masonic Lodge No. 125, 10 a.m. Saturday, 2400 Consistory Court, in Grand Junction, 245-5312.

The Western Colorado Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., first Saturday of each month, Center for Independence, 740 Gunnison Ave., people of all ages and types of hearing loss welcome, lunch provided after the meeting, 241-0315, ext. 12.

Grand Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturday, Center for Independence, 740 Gunnison Ave., refreshments served, transportation available, 250-2778.

Sinise dedicates vet’s ‘smart home’

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Actor Gary Sinise attended the dedication in Maryland of a specially outfitted home that his foundation built for an Army captain who was severely wounded in Afghanistan.

The Gary Sinise Foundation says in a statement that the ceremony Friday in Chevy Chase marked the completion of one of more than 50 “smart homes” that the organization has built or is building for wounded veterans and their families.

Capt. Luis Avila was injured when an improvised bomb exploded in 2011. He lost his left leg and suffered two strokes, two heart attacks and brain damage.

He is undergoing therapy at the nearby Walter Reed National Medical Center. Avila is married, with three sons.

Sinise played a wounded veteran, Lt. Dan Taylor, in the Oscar-winning movie “Forrest Gump.”