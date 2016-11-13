Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Gray Gourmet, Nov. 13, 2016

By Staff
Saturday, November 12, 2016

All meals served with 1 percent milk:

Monday — Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, California vegetable blend, apricots, wheat bread.

Tuesday — Egg and sausage bake, Swiss vegetables, applesauce berry gelatin, wheat bread.

Wednesday — Sliced turkey, gravy and stuffing, cranberry sauce, herbed green beans, pumpkin bar, dinner roll.

Thursday —  Pork chili with beans, tossed salad, peas and carrots, orange wedges, cornbread.

Friday — Grilled chicken, lemon basil vinaigrette over fettuccine, asparagus, fruit mix, multi-grain bread.

Dining locations:

Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., Monday–Thursday

Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., Monday–Friday

Ratekin Tower Apartments, 875 Main St., Monday–Friday

Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, Wednesday

Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday

Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Tuesday

Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 1. Call Friday for a Monday reservation. Home delivery clients call 243-9844, ext. 5 if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 ext. 6 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed.

