SHARE

Gray Gourmet, Nov. 20, 2016

All meals served with 1 percent milk:

Monday — Lasagna with meat sauce, Italian green beans, tossed salad, mixed berries, Italian bread.

Tuesday — Broccoli and cheese soup, ham on a bun, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday — Creamy chicken stew on a biscuit, Scandinavian vegetables, cranberry apple slaw, under the sea fruit salad.

Thursday and Friday — Closed for holidays.

Dining locations:

Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., Monday–Thursday

Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., Monday–Friday

Ratekin Tower Apartments, 875 Main St., Monday–Friday

Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, Wednesday

Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday

Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Tuesday

■

Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 1. Call Friday for a Monday reservation. Home delivery clients call 243-9844, ext. 5, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844, ext. 6, for free nutrition questions/counseling.