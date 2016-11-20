Gray Gourmet, Nov. 20, 2016
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Lasagna with meat sauce, Italian green beans, tossed salad, mixed berries, Italian bread.
Tuesday — Broccoli and cheese soup, ham on a bun, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday — Creamy chicken stew on a biscuit, Scandinavian vegetables, cranberry apple slaw, under the sea fruit salad.
Thursday and Friday — Closed for holidays.
Dining locations:
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., Monday–Thursday
Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., Monday–Friday
Ratekin Tower Apartments, 875 Main St., Monday–Friday
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, Wednesday
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Tuesday
■
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 1. Call Friday for a Monday reservation. Home delivery clients call 243-9844, ext. 5, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844, ext. 6, for free nutrition questions/counseling.
COMMENTS