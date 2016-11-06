SHARE

Gray Gourmet, Nov. 6, 2016

All meals served with 1 percent milk:

Monday — Cheese biscuit and gravy, marinated green beans, golden glow salad, fruit medley.

Tuesday — Chili relleno, pinto beans, tossed salad, chilled peaches, wheat bread.

Wednesday — Beef stroganoff, Scandinavian vegetables, orange pineapple fluff.

Thursday — Teriyaki chicken, rice, Asian broccoli salad, pineapple tidbits and cherries, multi-grain bread.

Friday — Hamburger on bun, potato salad, pinto beans, cranberry sauce.

■

Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 1. Call Friday for a Monday reservation.