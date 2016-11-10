SHARE

GYM: Side Plank Row





QUICKREAD Allen Russell is a certified personal trainer at Crossroads Fitness Centers. For information on training with Allen or to learn more, text “perform” to 77094. Pictured: Kelsey Schlagel.



Side Plank Row

Start in a side plank position with a resistance band anchored securely in front of you at the level of your shoulder. With your arm extended, there should be a slight tension on the band.

While maintaining a neutral spine pull the band (row) until your wrist is just in front of your hip. Your wrist should remain extended with all movement taking place from your shoulder and elbow. Return to the extended position without letting your shoulder come forward.

When performed properly, your forearm and band will create a line and your shoulders will remain aligned.

Start with 8 repetitions on each side. As you are able to maintain stability and complete the exercise without rotation, you can increase repetitions, sets or resistance of the band.