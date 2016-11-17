SHARE

GYM: Step, Lunge, Press With Drop Back

QUICKREAD Allen Russell is a certified personal trainer at Crossroads Fitness Centers. For information on training with Allen or to learn more, text “perform” to 77094. Pictured: Kelsey Schlagel.



Stand facing a step or a box with a dumbbell in each hand. The dumbbells should be lighter than what you normally use for overhead exercises, and it is better to start lighter than heavier.

As you step forward to place your foot on the step, simultaneously curl the dumbbells. As you drop down into the lunge, press the dumbbells overhead finishing with your palms facing forward.

Focus on maintaining an engagement in your abdominal muscles while breathing. You want to support with your external core muscles as much as possible and not with your diaphragm.

This is all done as a continuous motion although the directions appear to be two separate motions. You should maintain a neutral spine throughout the entire exercise.

Finish by stepping back toward the starting position and performing a backward lunge while bringing the dumbbells back and engaging into the triceps.

Repeat the exercise 8 times on each side for three rounds.