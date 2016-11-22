SHARE

Health and Wellness briefs: Nov. 22, 2016

Community Hospital adds 2 family medicine doctors

Community Hospital officials said they have reached an agreement with two long-standing Grand Junction family medicine physicians, Stacia Baker, MD, and William Donald Hoisington, MD, of Peach Valley Family Medical Center. Both will join Community Hospital on Jan. 1.

“Many Community Hospital primary care patients live on the east end of the valley and our Community Health Partnership (CHP) members including Mesa County, School District 51 and Strive have a number of employees who live in the Fruitvale area, so this will improve their access to the services provided through our CHP medical clinic partnerships,” said Community President and CEO Chris Thomas, in a statement.

Peach Valley Family Medical Center offers a full scope of medical care for the entire family. It will maintain its name, telephone number and location.

Clinic staff, including midlevel provider, Nancy Lange, MSN, FNP, will remain in place and become employees of Community Hospital.

Community is also adding a new midlevel provider, Seema Wetzel, MSN, FNP, in mid-January to better meet the needs of underserved patients in the area.

Peach Valley Family Medical Center is located at 3225 1nterstate 70 Business Loop, Suite A-4, Clifton.

For information, call 434-6542.

High triglycerides linked to risk of pancreatitis

People are often advised to keep levels of triglycerides, a type of blood fat, in check to lower the risk of a heart attack. But high triglyceride levels may be linked to another problem as well: acute pancreatitis, a sudden and potentially fatal inflammation of the pancreas.

Danish researchers tracked 116,550 men and women over seven years. The risk for acute pancreatitis increased sharply as triglyceride levels rose. At 177-265 milligrams per deciliter, the risk increased by 130 percent; at levels above 443, the risk increased by 770 percent. The associations remained after controlling for sex, age, alcohol intake, smoking, body mass index and other variables.

Triglyceride levels below 150 are generally considered normal in terms of heart health; in earlier studies, levels above 1,000 were considered to be a risk factor for pancreatitis.

Lead author, Dr. Borge G. Nordestgaard, a clinical professor at the University of Copenhagen, said the absolute risk of acute pancreatitis is still small for most people.

“I would be more worried about the risk of heart attack, which is higher at the same levels of triglycerides. But patients should be concerned about both diseases if they have high triglyceride readings.”

Mother’s flu shot briefly protects her baby, too

Unborn babies are temporarily protected by their mothers’ flu shot, but that immunity fades within weeks after birth, a new study found.

The vaccine was about 86 percent effective until the babies were 8 weeks old. But by 24 weeks, it became statistically insignificant.

No flu vaccine is approved for babies under the age of 6 months.