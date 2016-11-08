SHARE

Health and Wellness briefs: Nov. 6, 2016

HopeWest ranks among best places to work

HopeWest has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, ranked No. 54 nationally among hundreds of participating organizations.

The national trade publication honors workplaces throughout the health care industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services, HopeWest said.

HopeWest was also ranked No. 21 in the category of Healthcare Providers and was the highest-ranking hospice of the hospice organizations represented. This is the second consecutive year HopeWest has received this award.

For information about HopeWest, call 241-2212 or visit HopeWestCO.org.

Hilltop Health Access offers walk-in enrollment

Hilltop’s Health Access has scheduled a walk-in enrollment event to help individuals and families get the health care coverage they need.

The special one-day event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29½ Road in Grand Junction.

Trained staff will be on hand to offer assistance in navigating the online enrollment process, compare coverage options side by side, learn if clients can get a discount based on their income, and meet with a certified broker with the Western Rockies Association of Health Underwriters.

This is also an opportunity for individuals enrolled in COBRA to switch to Connect for Health Colorado’s Health Insurance Exchange to take advantage of possible financial assistance and lower costs.

The event is open to the public, and all services are offered free of charge. For information, call 244-0850 or go to hilltops- healthaccess.org.