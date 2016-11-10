SHARE

Please, be quiet! It’s time for some peace and flowers















It has been, at the risk of hilarious understatement, a challenging year. A trying year. A year that might be deemed, in scientific terms, “icky.”

And there still are almost two months in This Year That Won’t End!

Sure, Tuesday night’s election results put an end to at least some of the toxic miasma of 2016 — there’s relief in definitive results, after all — but many of us feel battered and cracked, sagging against the ropes and gasping for breath after all that we’ve been through together.

The noise level doesn’t seem to have diminished, though, the cacophonous 24-hour deluge of shouting and opinions and snark and pronouncements and fingers flying over keypads then poking send send send.

So, here are some photos of flowers still blooming despite everything and a few thoughts to smooth an edge or two; a peaceful moment of Zen garden, if you will. Flowers and quiet words: We need this right now.

The mind can go in a thousand directions, but on this beautiful path, I walk in peace. With each step, the wind blows. With each step, a flower blooms.

— Thich Nhat Hanh

Nor, while the limbs repose,

Will we forget that, as the fowl can keep

Absolute stillness, poised aloft in air,

And fishes front, unmoved, the torrent’s sweep,—

So may the Soul, through powers that Faith bestows,

Win rest, and ease, and peace, with bliss that Angels share.

— William Wordsworth

Live not for Battles Won.

Live not for The-End-of-the-Song.

Live in the along.

— Gwendolyn Brooks

“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.”

— Fred Rogers

The peace of great changes be for you.

Whisper, Oh beginners in the hills.

Tumble, Oh cubs — to-morrow belongs to you.

— Carl Sandburg

Every person needs to take one day away. A day in which one consciously separates the past from the future. Jobs, family, employers, and friends can exist one day without any one of us ... Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted, no solutions searched for. Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares which will not withdraw from us.

— Maya Angelou

We shall find peace. We shall hear angels, we shall see the sky sparkling with diamonds.

— Anton Chekhov

Sleep sweetly, tender heart, in peace;

Sleep, holy spirit, blessed soul,

While the stars burn, the moons increase,

And the great ages onward roll.

Sleep till the end, true soul and sweet.

Nothing comes to thee new or strange.

Sleep full of rest from head to feet;

Lie still, dry dust, secure of change.

— Alfred Tennyson

For a day, just for one day,

Talk about that which disturbs no one

And bring some peace into your

Beautiful eyes.

— Shams-al-Din Mohammad Hafez