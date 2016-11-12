Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Religion briefs, Nov. 12, 2016

By Staff
Friday, November 11, 2016

Mercy Ships president to speak

Don Stephens, president of Mercy Ships international relief agency, will speak at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, at Victory Life Church, during the church’s annual Missions Conference.

Deyon Stephens will also speak at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 2066 U.S. Highway. 6 & 50, between Grand Junction and Fruita.

Both Don and Deyon grew up in the Grand Junction area and attended Colorado Mesa University, where Don was recently honored as an outstanding alumnus.

Mercy Ships operates the largest non-governmental hospital ship in the world, providing humanitarian aid in more 70 nations, with a current focus on Africa.

A offering will be taken for Mercy Ships during each service and child care is provided.

Crossroads United to hold a food drive

 

Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, will conduct a food drive today and Sunday.

Drop off donations to fill the trailer from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

All donations of food and money will help support the Clifton Christian Church Food Bank.

Nativity award goes to Audubon Society

 

Church of the Nativity has granted its 2016 “Nativity Earth & Environment” Award to the Grand Valley Audubon Society, a leader in local bird conservation, in educating the public on native and migratory birds, and long-time advocates for the environment. 

This is the second year Church of the Nativity has awarded $500 to a local organization that is “working to conserve, preserve and enhance Creation,” a news release said. Last year’s winner was the Sustainability Club of Colorado Mesa University.

The Rev. Nature Johnston “considers environmental care to be one of the 21st century’s most significant religious priorities.”

“Almost every world religion has signed onto the importance of preserving Creation as a moral, ethical, and spiritual imperative,” she said in the release. 

The award will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today, during the “Telluride Mountainfilm on Tour” event, at the Avalon Theater.

