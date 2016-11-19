SHARE

Religion Briefs, Nov. 19, 2016

‘Blessings in America’ theme for service

Grand Valley Interfaith Networks’ interfaith Thanksgiving service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Congregational Church of Christ, 1425 N. Fifth St.

The theme for the service is “Blessings in America,” and it is an opportunity to gather and share the rich ways in which the various faith traditions celebrate and say “thank you.”

An offering will be taken and will go to the relief work being done in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew devastated much of the country. Refreshments will follow.

Redlands United plans community meal

The annual community Thanksgiving meal will be at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way.

The dinner is open to all, and the community is invited.

Call 245-1478 for information.