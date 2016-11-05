SHARE

Religion Briefs, Nov. 5, 2016

First Baptist begins new worship service

The Oasis: A New Experience in Worship will begin Sunday at First Baptist Church, 720 Grand Ave.

“The Oasis is the sacred space we are calling a new, simple worship experience,” a news release said.

“We will gather in a humble space to pray, listen to God’s Word, share stories of God’s work, sing a bit and give honor to God. Our goal is an intergenerational (bring the kids), relaxed, flexible, interactive, sensory (involves all the senses) experience that will connect you with Jesus Christ the way you need him most.”

The service begins at 9 a.m. Call 242-5645 or visit fbcgj.org for information.

Memorial service for animals planned

Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway, will have its semi-annual memorial service for animals who have died at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The simple prayer service will take place around a fire behind the church. Candles will be lit as the list of deceased animal companions is read. All are invited to attend and may bring their current animal companion. Guests are encouraged to speak aloud the name of the animals they are remembering during the reading of names.

For information call the church at 245-9606.

Justice Mission representative to speak

First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, will host Joe Farrell, church mobilization director for the International Justice Mission, during its three church services on Sunday.

International Justice Mission is a global organization in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to protect the poor from violence in the developing world. Farrell will speak during the services at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Call the church office at 242-1923 for information.

Harvest festival dinner slated in Eckert

Eckert Presbyterian Church will have its harvest festival dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 13025 Colorado Highway 65 in Eckert.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages younger than 6. The meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, cole slaw, dinner roll, a choice of desserts, coffee, tea and lemonade.

Call 835-3388 for information.

Free DivorceCare seminar scheduled

Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave., will sponsor a free DivorceCare seminar for divorced adults to help them navigate through the holiday months.

“DivorceCare: How to Survive the Holidays” will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12. It is open to the community and is focused on giving practical advice and guidance for the holiday season.

To register or for information, call Theresa at 216-7871 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .