Student of the Week, Nov. 14, 2016





GPA: 3.4

Favorite TV show: I don’t watch TV.

Favorite band or musician: M83 or The Wombats

After-school activities: Work (lifeguard and guest service representative for the city of Grand Junction parks and recreation), backpacking and hiking, attending concerts, art, and exploring things the community has to offer.

Parent: Laurel Bryan

Personal hero and why: Jana Joramo. She is strong, confident and is part of a bunch of different activities. She shows me that people who have dealt with hardships from their past can still become phenomenal and successful human beings.

Preferred college: Red Rocks Community College and then University of Denver

Preferred career: Unknown

Highlight of high school experience: The opportunities and people I’ve met along the way.

Q&A:

Q: If you could create your own high school course what would you call it and what would you teach?

A: It would be called “well rounded” and it would integrate core classes like history and science with music/art and different cultures.

Q: Describe a time you turned a negative situation into a positive one, or got something positive out of it?

A: I’ve experienced a lot of loss in my life, particularly my freshman year because five members of my family passed away and I moved three times with different family members. I could’ve acted out harshly with everything that was going on, but I decided to see the little good things that were going on and focused on what I needed to be better emotionally and mentally, and with the help from others, I focused on being constructive with my time.

Q: Name three things you would like to accomplish by age 30.

A: Graduate college with a double major, backpack Spain and get a nice job.

Q: If you could spend one year abroad, where would you go and why?

A: I’d go to Scotland because it is beautiful, part of my heritage is from there, and for history.

Q: What would you tell a freshman who wants to make the most of his/her high school experience?

A: I’d tell them to not get too caught up in their social or academic life. They need to find a balance that works for them, and that they should get involved with the different activities/sports/clubs their high school offers.