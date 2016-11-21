SHARE

Student of the Week, Nov. 21, 2016





GPA: 4.2

Favorite book and its author: “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell

Favorite TV show: “Psych”

Favorite band or musician: Señor Wooly

After-school activities: Soccer, basketball, baseball, Young Life, National Honor Society

Parents: Tom and Shelly

Personal hero and why: My grandpa was a coach and a teacher who had a profound and lasting impact on his students, beyond the playing field and classroom, and I would like to be able to do the same.

Preferred college: Undecided

Preferred career: Teacher/coach or sports journalist

Highlight of your high school experience: My family visited Ecuador two summers ago. We sponsor two kids in Ecuador through Compassion International, and we got the opportunity to visit them as well as experience the culture, sights and natural beauty of the country. Visiting our sponsored children and their families allowed my family and me to witness the impact of our sponsorship, which was truly life-changing for me.

Q&A:

Q: If you could create your own high school course, what would it be called and what would it teach?

A: I would create a class called StrengthsFinder that would help students discover their individual strengths and how to most effectively utilize them. By and large, education is directed at teaching the masses and often fails to realize the unique strengths and learning environments that suit each student best. StrengthsFinder would enable students to better understand themselves, other people and in what capacities they function best.

Q: Describe a time you turned what could have been a negative situation into a positive one, or at least got something positive out of it.

A: I tore my ACL as a freshman playing soccer, and since I couldn’t play any sports for almost six months, I used the down time to really focus on my academics. Eventually, I was able to play again, stronger than I was before the injury.

Q: Name three things you would like to accomplish by age 30.

A: By the age of 30, I want to climb the tallest mountain on each continent, publish a book and be verified on Twitter.

Q: If you could spend one year abroad, where would you go and why?

A: I would travel throughout Europe because there is so much European history that I have learned about, and I want to experience the diverse and rich cultures of Europe. I also would watch several soccer games in Europe.

Q: What would you tell a freshman who wants to make the most of his or her high school years?

A: Make decisions on your own accord. Don’t allow your peers to negatively influence your decisions, cloud your judgment or cause you to compromise on your morals. Everyone is different, so stay true to who you are.