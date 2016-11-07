SHARE

Student of the Week, Nov. 7, 2016





GPA: 3.2

Favorite book and its author: “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen

Favorite TV show: “Prison Break”

Favorite band or musician: I don’t listen to very much music, but I like all country.

After-school activities: Baseball and farm work

Parents: Larry and Stephanie Smith

Personal hero and why: My dad, because he volunteers hundreds of hours at Orchard Mesa Little League so that all of the kids can have the best experience possible. He started 18 years ago when my brother started playing baseball.

Preferred college: Undecided

Preferred career: I have been thinking about becoming a veterinarian.

Highlight of your high school experience: Being able to be independent with my learning.

Q&A:

Q: If you could create your own high school course, what would it be called and what would it teach?

A: Life Skills. How to balance a checkbook, how to talk on the phone, how to weld, how to change a tire and how to create a budget.

Q: Describe a time you turned what could have been a negative situation into a positive one, or at least got something positive out of it.

A: My freshman year of high school, I was bored and was ready to be done with school altogether. With Grand River, I am able to move at my own pace and help my grandparents on their farm. I also am learning more than I ever thought I would in school.

Q: Name three things you would like to accomplish by age 30.

A: A career, financial security and a family.

Q: If you could spend one year abroad, where would you go and why?

A: Instead of going abroad, I would rather travel the U.S. to see the great things here in the United States.

Q: What would you tell a freshman who wants to make the most of his or her high school years?

A: Advocate for his or her own learning. One teaching style doesn’t fit everyone.