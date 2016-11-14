Student Spotlight, Nov. 14, 2016
■ Shari Miller of Mack was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies in Circleville, Ohio.
■ The National Society of High School Scholars has selected Fruita Monument High School student Sydnee Thrall of Grand Junction as a member of its organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
■
Submit student achievement news by email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
COMMENTS