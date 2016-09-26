SHARE

Student Spotlight, Sept. 26, 2016

■ Kelly Renee Lynn of Grand Junction received a master’s degree in counseling (school) from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.

■ Wyatt W. Hurt of Central High School and Emma K. Haas, Maya J. Hilty and Anqi Yu, all of Palisade High School, are semifinalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition of about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered in the spring.

