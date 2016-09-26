Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Student Spotlight, Sept. 26, 2016

By Staff
Sunday, September 25, 2016

■ Kelly Renee Lynn of Grand Junction received a master’s degree in counseling (school) from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.

■ Wyatt W. Hurt of Central High School and Emma K. Haas, Maya J. Hilty and Anqi Yu, all of Palisade High School, are semifinalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition of about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered in the spring.

Submit student achievement news by email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction 81501.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy