The List: Best Secret Service code names
Best Secret Service code names:
1 Rawhide (Ronald Reagan).
2 Headache (Roger Clinton Jr.)
3 Lace (Jacqueline Kennedy).
4 Lancer (John F. Kennedy).
5 Rainbow (Nancy Reagan).
6 General (Harry S. Truman).
7 Snowbank (Barbara Bush).
8 Timberwolf (George H. W. Bush).
9 Napoleon (Frank Sinatra).
10 Tumbler and Trailblazer (George W. Bush).
11 Backseat and Angler (Dick Cheney).
12 Ramrod (Bob Dole).
13 Unicorn and Principal (Charles, Prince of Wales).
14 Scorecard (Dwight D. Eisenhower).
15 Sunburn (Ted Kennedy).
16 T-Rex (Newt Gingrich).
— Ranker.com
COMMENTS