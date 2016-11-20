SHARE

Weekly Calendar, Nov. 20, 2016

Nov. 20

Absolute Dance Company Bookfair, 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, performance 12:30 p.m., 243-5113.

Grand Junction Writers, NANo-WriMo write-in events, 1:30–4:30 p.m. Sunday, Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.; 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road; 6:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Four Winds Coffee & Tea, 1235 Bookcliff Ave.; critique workshop noon–2:30 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Bagels, 559 Main St., virtual write-ins also available Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, pre-register at meetup.com/GrandJunctionWriters.

River City Singles, bowling 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Orchard Mesa Lanes, register at 263-8462; Early Start Breakfast, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Denny’s, 245-4995; Social Club FAC, 5 p.m. Friday, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, play cards/visit, singles ages 55 and older welcome.

Nov. 21

Medicare annual open enrollment walk-in event, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Mesa County RSVP, 422 White Ave., Suite 090, lower level, US Bank Building, 243-9839.

Grand Valley Audubon Society, 7 p.m. third Monday of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, “Conserving Native Bees,” presented by CSU extension agent Bob Hammon, presentation on wildlife resources at the Mesa County Libraries, presented by library director Joseph Sanchez, 314-9071.

Geologic Wonders and Oddities of the Southwest, 6:30 p.m. Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., Armchair Travelers presentation by Tim and Carrie Cooney, learn about the Bisti Bandlands, Fantasy Canyon, Valley of the Gods, Kodachrome Basin and several hoodoo formations including the Wahweap Hoodoos, 243-4443.

Orchard Mesa Lions Club, 7 p.m. first and third Monday of each month, A Taste of Heaven Catering, 2817 North Ave., 242-0860.

Grand Valley Rebekah Lodge No. 40, 7:30 p.m. first and third Monday of each month, Clifton IOOF Hall, 202 Second St., Clifton, 985-4754.

Rainbow for Girls Grand Junction Assembly No. 12, 7 p.m. first and third Monday of each month, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, 434-4608.

Grand Valley Porcelain Artists, 9 a.m.–noon, third Monday of each month, Grand Valley National Bank, 570 25 Road, 242-2797.

Healing Hearts Cardiac Support Group, 6–7:30 p.m. third Monday of each month, Grand Mesa Room, St. Mary’s Life Center, 2686 Patterson Road, 298-2769.

Living Well After Treatment, 5–6:30 p.m. third Monday of each month, St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, Advanced Medicine Pavilion, 750 Wellington Ave., Oncology Conference Room, designed to support and educate people as they finish active cancer treatment, 298-7500.

Montrose Women’s Club, noon, third Monday of each month, Lion’s Park Clubhouse, 602 N. Nevada, Montrose, all Montrose area women invited to attend, 275-3336.

Grand Junction Chess Club, 6:30–10:30 p.m. Mondays, Starbucks, in the Safeway store, Patterson and 29 roads, players of all ability levels welcome, 243-1073.

Monday Madness, 1 p.m. Mondays, through the school year, Parachute Branch, Garfield County Libraries, 244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, kids, teens and everyone in between invited, experiments, makerspace, read-alouds, games, movies and more, 285-9870, gcpld.org.

Nov. 22

Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, in the auditorium, 257-7664, bookcliffchorus.wordpress.com.

Knitting Club, 6:30–8 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month, Community of Christ Church, 2880 B ½ Road, open to knitters and crocheters of all ages and skill levels, personal or group projects to benefit the community, yarn, needles, hooks and looms available if needed, 623-1455, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

CMU NAMI Western Slope support group, open to current CMU students, 8–10 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of each month, University Center, Room 223, 462-3989, namiws.org.

Fruita Lions Club, 6 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of each month, Judy’s Restaurant, 435 U.S. Highway 6&50, Fruita, 858-7766.

Mesa Lodge 58 I.O.O.F., 3 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 3002 Interstate 70 Business Loop, No. 1, 523-4355, 523-0379.

Mesa County Republican Men’s Club discussion meeting, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month, The Egg & I, 120 Park Drive, No. 107, all welcome to participate in discussion on issues of Mesa County and local communities, 241-6470.

Thunder Mountain Camera Club, 7–9 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month, Western Colorado Community College, 2508 Blichmann Ave. room 171, membership open to anyone interested in learning more about photography, all skill levels welcome, thundermountaincameraclub.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month, Alzheimer’s Association office, 2232 N. Seventh St., No. B1, 256-1274.

Meeting for people with spinal cord injuries, 12:15–1:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month, entrance 22, in the East-West Conference room, St. Mary’s Advanced Medicine Pavilion, 750 Wellington Ave., 245-5267.

Latin-Anglo Alliance, 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month, Latin-Anglo Alliance, 760 Winters Ave, 248-3658.

Warrior at Heart Ministry men’s breakfast, 6 a.m. Thursdays, Four Winds Coffee and Tea 1235 Bookcliff Ave.; The Feedlot Restaurant, 456 Kokopelli Blvd., Fruita; and Starvin’ Arvin’s Restaurant, 3247 F Road, Clifton; dinner group, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Four Winds Coffee and Tea, waheart.com.

TOPS 209, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, weigh-in 5:15–6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, 434-7924, http://www.tops.org.

Nov. 23

Grand Valley Woodcarvers Club, 6 p.m. first and third Wednesday of each month; 1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, 257-1549, 245-8817.

Geek Meetup, 4–5 p.m. fourth Wednesday of each month, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., for teens devoted to pop culture fandoms, games and activities, 243-4442.

Beyond Words Book Club, 10:30 a.m. fourth Wednesday of each month, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., 243-4442.

The High Desert Orchid Society, 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of each month, 263-4183, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

TOPS 0082, 8:30–9:30 a.m. weigh-in Wednesdays, Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, 858-8910, http://www.tops.org.

Mesa County Child Protection Team, 7 a.m. Wednesdays, Western Slope Center for Children, 259 Grand Ave., 241-8480.

Circle K Kiwanis Club of CMU, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, during the school year, Starbuck’s at the University Center, Colorado Mesa University, 270-6162, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Grand Junction Rotary Club, noon Wednesdays, Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St., guests welcome, 234-5030.

Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction Golden K, 9–10 a.m. Wednesdays, Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, 242-1750, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Grand Mesa Sertoma Club, noon Wednesdays, 434-8928.

Nov. 24

The Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Elks Lodge 575, 249 S. Fourth St., 242-7513.

Veterans Art Center Thanksgiving dinner, 307 S. 12th St., open to anyone who wants to attend, pre-register 462-3126; those wanting to help out, even if not attending, should call to see what is needed for the dinner.

Grand Junction Turkey Trot 5K and Little Gobbler Run, 9 a.m. beginning and ending at Two Rivers Convention Center, Little Gobbler run is a short dash down Main Street for the youngsters, 210-0281.

Nov. 25

Caregivers Support Group, 11 a.m. Friday, First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., 242-0298, ext. 101.

Masonic Lodge 173 A.F. and A.M. Stated Communication, 7:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, 242-0120.

Levis and Lace Square Dance Club, rounds 7–7:30, Mainstream with plus tips 7:30–9 p.m., second and fourth Friday of each month, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, 986-8801, 434-6541.

Redlands Rotary Club, noon Fridays, Two Rivers Convention Center, 216-3879.

Wives of Warriors, 2 p.m. Fridays, Warrior Resource Center, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, gathering for military wives to offer support, provide a safe and confidential place to ask questions and to relate, 765-2210.

Nov. 26

Author booksigning, 2–4 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, “Devils and Black Sheep,” by S.F. Silver, 243-5113.

Crossroads Academy Bookfair, 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, holiday music program 11:30 a.m., 243-5113.

Chili supper, 5–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 145 W. Fifth St., Delta, during the parade of lights and tree lighting events, $3 for a bowl of chili, add a tortilla and hot beverage for $5, eat-in or take-out, 874-9832.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Parachute Post 5485, 7:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturday of each month, Parachute Senior Center, 540 N. Parachute Ave., Parachute, 285-7540.

Montrose Day, last Saturday of each month, Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande St., Montrose, Montrose residents receive a free pass to the museum, 249-2085.

Saturday Science Hour, 1–2 p.m. Saturdays, John McConnell Math & Science Center, 2660 Unaweep Ave., free with admission to the center, mathandsciencecenter.org, 254-1626.

Cars ‘n’ Coffee for auto enthusiasts, 7–9 a.m. Saturdays, Spoons Bistro and Bakery, 3090 N. 12th St., all types of vehicles welcome, benefits the Hospice program, grandvalleyknights.com, 462-6762.