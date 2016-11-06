SHARE

Weekly Calendar, Nov. 6, 2016

Nov. 6

Riverside Education Center Bookfair, 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road; Mini Maker Faire, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., 243-5113.

Grand Junction Writers, NANoWriMo write-in events, 1:30–4:30 p.m. Sunday, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St.; 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road; 6:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Four Winds Coffee & Tea, 1235 Bookcliff Ave., virtual write-ins also available Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, pre-register at meetup.com/GrandJunctionWriters.

River City Singles, bowling 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Orchard Mesa Lanes, RSVP 263-8462; Early Start Breakfast, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Denny’s, pre-register at 245-4995; Social Club FAC, 5 p.m. Friday, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, play cards/visit, singles ages 55 and older welcome.

Western Colorado Atheists and Freethinkers, 3 p.m. first Sunday of each month, Trailhead Coffee Bar and Cafe, 413 Monument Road, 216-9842.

Nov. 7

Grand Mesa Jeep Club, 6–7 p.m. social hour and no-host dinner, 7–8 p.m. business meeting, Fiesta Guadalajara Restaurant, 710 North Ave., owners of all makes of off-road vehicles invited, gmjc.org.

Mesa County Republican Women’s meeting, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Two Rivers Convention Center, speaker Bonnie Peterson, executive director of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, lunch $15 per person, RSVP 549-8570, mesacountyrepublicanwomen.com.

Firkin Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Kannah Creek Brewing Co., 1960 N. 12th St., donations and proceeds from $4.50 pints of the firkin keg, will benefit Western Slope Center for Children, 243-0702.

The Giving Club, a women’s networking, social and philanthropic effort, 5:15–7 p.m., Springhill Suites, 236 Main St., gjgivingclub.org, 241-1139, 260-6140.

Junior Service League, 5:30–7:30 p.m. first Monday of each month, Bookcliff Country Club, 2730 G Road, jslgj.com, 209-5107.

The Grand Mesa Backcountry Horsemen, 7 p.m. first Monday of each month, 242-8860, http://www.gmbch.com.

Orchard Mesa Lions Club, 7 p.m. first and third Monday of each month, A Taste of Heaven Catering, 2817 North Ave., 242-0860.

Grand Valley Rebekah Lodge No. 40, 7:30 p.m. first and third Monday of each month, Clifton IOOF Hall, 202 Second St., Clifton, 985-4754.

Rainbow for Girls Grand Junction Assembly No. 12, 7 p.m. first and third Monday of each month, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, 434-4608.

Grand Junction Chess Club, 6:30–10:30 p.m. Mondays, Starbucks, in the Safeway store, Patterson and 29 roads, players of all ability levels welcome, 243-1073.

Monday Madness, 1 p.m. Mondays, through the school year, Parachute Branch, Garfield County Libraries, 244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, kids, teens and everyone in between invited, experiments, makerspace, read-alouds, games, movies and more, 285-9870, gcpld.org.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays; noon Tuesdays; 7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays, Unity Church, 3205 N. 12th St., in the basement, overeatersanonymousgrandjunction.org, 263-4496.

Nov. 8

Mesa County Women’s Network, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Bookcliff Country Club, 2730 G Road, program is a networking activity, take business cards, donation recipient is Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation, take cash for tickets for the basket to benefit the foundation, $18 members with a reservation, $22 guests, pre-register and prepay at mcwn.org, 261-3446,

Fall Speaker Series, 6–7 p.m., Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, “Low Back Pain Prevention,” presented by Dr. Jonathan Blaha, pre-register at 858-0360.

Black Canyon Camera Club, 11 a.m., First Church of God, 11th and Howard streets in Delta, post-meeting program at noon features Mount St. Helen’s aerial photography by Joe Rosenbaum, public welcome, blackcanyoncameraclub.org.

Grand Valley Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Support group, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., in the Community Room, 549-4441.

Delta Fine Arts, 2 p.m., First Church of God, 1102 Howard St., Delta, artwork “Show and Tell,” Hazel Monzingo will share information on how to enter national shows, short meeting will follow, public welcome, 765-5034, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Free walk-in enrollment event for individuals and families’ health care coverage, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 1/2 Road, hosted by Hilltop’s Health Access, assistance in navigating the online enrollment process, compare options, 244-0850, hilltopshealthaccess.org.

Grand Valley Gold Prospectors Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1247, 1404 Ute Ave., 773-3132, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Grand Valley Landlord’s Association, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dragon Treasure Chinese Restaurant, 402 Jurassic Ave., Fruita, 245-3494.

Grand Mesa Macintosh Users’ Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Western Colorado Community College, 2508 Blichmann Ave., 243-4881.

Caregivers Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 622 28 ¼ Road, supervised care available, 256-1274.

Palisade Sunrise Rotary Club, 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, 433-7217.

Nov. 9

Sunset Slope Quilters Guild, 9 a.m., American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Road, local quilter Marla Ferguson will present “Quilting from the Inside Out,” 263-4473.

Western Slope Non-smoking Singles, noon, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., attend the Little Noon Music concert, lunch at Village Inn, 1910 North Ave., after the concert, 434-0803.

Harvest dinner, 4–7 p.m., Eckert Presbyterian Church, 13025 Colorado Highway 65, Eckert, $10 adults, $5 ages 6–12, free ages younger than 6, 835-3388.

Fruitvale Preschool Bookfair, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.

Medicare annual open enrollment assistance, walk-in event, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Mesa County RSVP office, 422 White Ave., Suite 090, lower level US Bank building, 243-9839.

Colorado West Quilters Guild, 7 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St., 434-6888.

Veterans Art Center member meeting, potluck supper 5 p.m., meeting 6 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, 307 S. 12th St., 462-3126.

Western Slope Coin Club, free coin and currency evaluation clinic for the public 5:30–6:30 p.m.; meeting 6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1247, 1404 Ute Ave., 241-1770, http://www.gjcoinshow.com.

Western Colorado African Violet Society, 7 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, Grand Junction Auto, 320 S. First St., on the second floor, 257-1718.

MACHO (Men Against Cancer Helping Others), 5-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, at Java City Cafe, St. Mary’s Advanced Medicine Pavilion, 750 Wellington Ave., entrance 26, 298-7500.

Grand Junction Area Newcomers Club coffee and meeting, 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of each month, First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St., 243-4168.

Fleet Reserve Association Colorado West Branch 244 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 244, 7 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 503 1/2 Florence Road, 434-0868.

Nov. 10

241st birthday celebration of The U.S. Marine Corps, 6 p.m., Grand Junction Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St., 208-5620.

Women’s Connections, 6–8:30 p.m. Canyon View Vineyard Church, Chapel Reception Hall, 736 24 1/2 Road, author/speaker June Fellhauer will present “The Dating Myth,” light meal and child care provided, preregister canyonviewchurch.com/events, 242-7970, ext. 173.

16th annual Caregiver’s Conference, 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 1/2 Road, hosted by Area agency on Aging of Western Colorado and Aging and Disability Resources for Colorado, $5 registration includes vendors, lunch, keynote speaker Lori Ramos LeMasters (“The Write Tool at the Right Time”) and materials, register 244-8400 or 2-1-1.

Stories of Peace Corps Veterans, 6:30 p.m., Grand Junction City Hall auditorium, 250 N. Fifth St., hosted by World Affairs Council of Western Colorado, volunteers will discuss their experiences overseas and how it changed their lives, wacwc.org. Young Professionals Network Lunch Conversation, noon–1 p.m., Trailhead Clinics, 235 N. Seventh St., Dr. Robert Boyer will speak about his new member-based family medicine clinic, $10, pre-registration required, ypnmc.org.

Friends of the Mustangs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Bureau of Land management office, 2815 H Road, enter through door at west parking lot, 623-2814.

Grand Valley ALS support group, (Lou Gehrig’s disease) 10 a.m.–noon, Egg and I Restaurant, 120 Park Drive, in the meeting room, 260-1623.

Altrusa International of Grand Junction, 6 p.m. Thursday, call for location, 712-9874.

Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma family support group, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Mary’s Advanced Medicine Pavilion, 750 Wellington Ave., Reflection Room, 298-2254.

Chinle Cactus and Succulent Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Western Colorado Botanical Garden Library, 641 Struthers Ave., 263-0910.

Mesa County Genealogical Society, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Commons of Hilltop, 625 27 ½ Road, 434-3409.

Mending Hearts Support Group, adult grief support group, 2–3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Historic Miller Homestead, 3090 N. 12th St., 254-0891.

Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita, 263-8986.

Yard sale, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway, donations for the yard sale accepted from 2–6 p.m. Thursday, at the church, proceeds benefit Grand Valley Pit Crew Pit Bull Rescue and Sanctuary, grandvalleypitcrew.org.

Retired Firefighters in Mesa County, monthly breakfast, 8–9 a.m. Friday, The Egg and I Restaurant, 120 Park Drive, No. 107, 210-3759.

Caregivers Support Group, 11 a.m. second and fourth Friday of each month, First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., 242-0298, ext. 101.

Masonic Lodge 173 A.F. and A.M. Stated Communication, 7:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, 242-0120.

Levis and Lace Square Dance Club, rounds 7–7:30, Mainstream with plus tips 7:30–9 p.m., second and fourth Friday of each month, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, 986-8801, 434-6541.

Nov. 12

Orchard Mesa Lions Club Soup Extravaganza, 4:30–7:30 p.m., Mesa County Fairgrounds, Building C, all-you-can-eat, choice of five soups, $6 in advance, $7 at the door, ticket enters you for a door prize drawing, 200-7362.

Art Quilt Association, 9:30 a.m., Ed Bozarth meeting room, 2595 U.S. Highway 6&50, theartquiltassociation.com/home/event-calendar.

Mountain View Chamber Choir Bookfair, 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, 243-5113.

Two River Sams Chapter Good Sam RV Club, noon, call for location, 523-5625.

Foundation for Cultural Exchange’s 12th anniversary, 6–8 p.m., The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., art auction, grad party, donor “thank you,” FCEelsalvador.org, 433-2897.

Grand Junction Writers critique workshop, noon–2:30 p.m., Main Street Bagels, 559 Main St., pre-register at meetup.com/GrandJunction Writers.

Christian Motorcyclist Association, 8–9 a.m. social coffee, second Saturday of each month, Four Winds Coffee and Tea, 1235 Bookcliff Ave., monthly meeting after coffee hour, 661-203-9335.

The Lavender Association of Western Colorado, 10–11:30 a.m. second Saturday of each month, Western Colorado Botanical Garden’s Library Room, 641 Struthers Ave., coloradolavender.org.

Western Colorado Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America, 8:30 a.m. second Saturday of each month, Golden Corral, open to owners of cars that are older than 25 years, meetings are followed by a variety of tours and activities.

Marine Corps League, 10 a.m. second Saturday of each month, VFW Post 1247, 1404 Ute Ave., 261-5503.

Western Slope/Grand Junction Scleroderma Support Group meeting, noon–2 p.m. second Saturday of each odd month, Alpine Bank conference room, second floor, 225 N. Fifth St., scleroderma.org/colorado, 303-806-6686.

