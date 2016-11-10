Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

You Saw It, Nov. 10

111016ysiCattlewomen

Patty Miller sent in this photo taken of some Mesa County Cattlewomen with Beeman Casto, who was begin honored as the cattlewomen’s Father of the Year. To the right of Beeman is his wife, Jessie, and the two also were celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Pictured with the couple are Patty Miller, Felicia Casto, Carol Lovoi and Janice Massey.


111016ysiElk

“Double Majestic” is the title Regina Shipp gave to this photo taken of two bull elk at the Azcarraga Elk Farm in Collbran in August.


111016ysi5Gen

Five generations gathered for a lunch date at The Olive Garden in August. Pictured are: great-great-grandma Dorothy Phelps, 91; great-grandma Claudia Markuson, 65; grandma Alisha Hull, 42; mom Brittany Hull, 19; and baby Nevaya Hull, 16 months.


111016ysiHarvest

This photo titled “Harvest Time” was taken by Randy Carr.


111016ysiHeidi

“Heidi our dog was watching the neighbor cat, Hunter, try to figure out how to drive our tractor,” wrote Karen Winegardner with this September submission.


111016ysiHeron

Joyce Vance took this photo of a heron at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Wildlife Service Center on Independent Avenue.


111016ysiPeachArt

“These ‘special’ peaches were created into fuzzy critter by the daughter of Eric and Amanda Talley, Mosher-Talley Orchard. She is quite the young artist!” wrote Nancy Woodman with her photo submission.


111016ysiStorm

John Nelson sent in this photo of a storm moving in on Colorado National Monument.


111016ysiSurprise

“This raccoon was quite surprised when Floyd Elliott opened a compartment in the boat to get a fishing pole while fishing at Eleven Mile Lake near Woodland Park. According to his buddy, Floyd screamed like a girl and about fell in the water,” wrote Maxine Elliott, Floyd’s mother, with this submission.


By Staff
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy