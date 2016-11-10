You Saw It, Nov. 10
Patty Miller sent in this photo taken of some Mesa County Cattlewomen with Beeman Casto, who was begin honored as the cattlewomen’s Father of the Year. To the right of Beeman is his wife, Jessie, and the two also were celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Pictured with the couple are Patty Miller, Felicia Casto, Carol Lovoi and Janice Massey.
“Double Majestic” is the title Regina Shipp gave to this photo taken of two bull elk at the Azcarraga Elk Farm in Collbran in August.
Five generations gathered for a lunch date at The Olive Garden in August. Pictured are: great-great-grandma Dorothy Phelps, 91; great-grandma Claudia Markuson, 65; grandma Alisha Hull, 42; mom Brittany Hull, 19; and baby Nevaya Hull, 16 months.
This photo titled “Harvest Time” was taken by Randy Carr.
“Heidi our dog was watching the neighbor cat, Hunter, try to figure out how to drive our tractor,” wrote Karen Winegardner with this September submission.
Joyce Vance took this photo of a heron at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Wildlife Service Center on Independent Avenue.
“These ‘special’ peaches were created into fuzzy critter by the daughter of Eric and Amanda Talley, Mosher-Talley Orchard. She is quite the young artist!” wrote Nancy Woodman with her photo submission.
John Nelson sent in this photo of a storm moving in on Colorado National Monument.
“This raccoon was quite surprised when Floyd Elliott opened a compartment in the boat to get a fishing pole while fishing at Eleven Mile Lake near Woodland Park. According to his buddy, Floyd screamed like a girl and about fell in the water,” wrote Maxine Elliott, Floyd’s mother, with this submission.
By Staff
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
