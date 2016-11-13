SHARE

Your Town, Nov. 13, 2016

I intended to write a good chunk today about turkeys and family gatherings, but a number of the news items I received last week indicates that the community is already looking beyond the “giving thanks” holiday.

The Thanksgiving travels — over the river and through the woods — have found our horse running smack dab into the Christmas pudding. Granted, Christmas does take a lot of planning, so here are a few things to put on your radar in the days leading up to, and after, Thanksgiving:

■ Hope of the Grand Valley‘s eighth annual Adopt a Family for Christmas Program is underway. The focus is on working families — parents who work but do not have the funds to provide their children Christmas without additional financial stress.

Hope of the Grand Valley receives applications from these families, and individuals or businesses “adopt the family.”

The family’s information is provided (gender, names, ages, sizes, hobbies, favorite colors, etc.) along with their Christmas wish list, and you are asked to provide at least one gift per family member and fulfill the Santa wish gift for children younger than 10. You also provide a grocer gift card for the families to shop for their Christmas groceries, or you can do the grocery shopping.

Information is available online at hopegv.org or call 778-4880.

■ Boy Scout Troop 328 will open its annual Christmas tree lot at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the old Schlotzsky’s Deli, 2468 Patterson Road, east of Barnes & Noble Booksellers. Trees will range from $35–$85. Hours are 9 a.m.–8 p.m. weekends and 4–8 p.m. weekdays.

Scouts will prepare the tree stump and load the tree. Free delivery can also be arranged. Decorated wreaths will also be available, ranging from 22–36 inches and starting at $28.

This is the troop’s only fundraising event. Net proceeds go toward leadership camps for the boys, camping trips, outdoor equipment and more.

For information, call Jeff Gumone at 261-2465 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Scoutmaster Tom Foote, 270-7315, or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

■ Boy Scout Troop 303 will open its annual Christmas tree lot at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of Sutherlands Home Improvement Center, 2405 Patterson Road.

Tree lot hours will be 3:30–7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon–8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Sundays.

There will be three varieties of trees, ranging from 4– to 12-feet in height. The trees are cut in Washington State four days before arriving at the tree lot.

The tree lot is the troop’s only fundraiser and helps pay for summer scout camp and other activities through the year.

Call 270-7367 for information.

■ Mesa County Libraries and Grand Valley Catholic Outreach will have Giving Trees on display Nov. 16–Dec. 10 at the Central Library and library branches in Clifton, De Beque, Fruita and Palisade.

Giving Trees are decorated with gift requests from underprivileged Mesa County residents ages newborn to senior. The public is encouraged to select a tree tag describing a gift, register your tag selection with library staff, purchase the gift (about $25 or less), and take it to the library, unwrapped, with the Giving Tree tag attached.

Call 243-4442 or visit mesacountylibraries.org for information.

■

A number of businesses have joined together to host a community food drive to benefit the Community Food Bank.

The drive began Nov. 12 and continues:

■ 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Safeway, 681 Horizon Drive

■ 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Albertsons, 2512 Broadway

■ 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Albertsons, 1830 N. 12th St.

Donations of food and cash will provide hunger relief for Mesa County residents who are experiencing hard times.

Visit foodbankgj.org for information.

■

The Grand Valley Audubon Society will sponsor two field trips this week for the public.

Mike Henwood will conduct a Palisade Birding Walk, in conjunction with Palisade Parks and Recreation, at 8:15 a.m. Friday at Corn Lake. Participants can meet at Corn Lake — a parks pass is required — or meet at 8 a.m. at Palisade Town Hall to ride a bus to the park.

Call 464-5602 to register if you plan to ride the bus.

The Thanksgiving Waterfowl Trip will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday at the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park in Fruita. Participants will travel to Highline Lake State Park that morning and return to the Colorado Welcome Center for lunch about 11:30 a.m.

After lunch, the group will work its way to Connected Lakes State Park, by way of River Road, stopping at several locations along the way. From Connected Lakes, they’ll head east along the Riverside Parkway and D Road to the Wildlife Area on 31 Road, then to Corn Lake, finishing in the late afternoon.

To sign up for the trip, email Henwood at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 720-840-5070.

■

In an effort to assure that “Readers Make Leaders,” two area woman are seeking donations of books to be distributed free to local children who might not have the opportunity to own books.

The books will also be sent to Indian schools in need. Call Rita at 241-9674 or Laura at 462-7015 for information.

■

Submit Calendar and community news items by email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Items to be considered for Your Town should be submitted at least two weeks prior to the event.