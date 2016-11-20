SHARE

Your Town, Nov. 20, 2016

Here’s a Blotter item that was overlooked:

A woman was wrongly accused recently of ruffling the feathers of a visitor. “Tom” told responding officers that he observed her beating, assaulting and battering an unnamed victim.

Tom later recanted his story, stating that the woman was actually mashing potatoes for a Thanksgiving feast, but was “salting,” “peppering” and “buttering” them.

Tom was ticketed for false reporting and ordered to serve 10-12 guests at the aforementioned holiday meal.

Who knew Thanksgiving preparation could incite such fowl play?

Happy Thanksgiving.

■

The Grand Valley Audubon Society meeting on Monday will feature a program on “Conserving Native Bees,” presented by Colorado State University Extension Agent Bob Hammon.

Hammon has been studying pollinators in the Grand Valley and will present on the diversity of our native bees — more than 940 species — and how to help conserve them.

Joseph Sanchez, director of Mesa County Public Libraries, will give a brief presentation on wildlife resources at the library, including the WildCO app.

The meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.

Visit audubongv.org or call 314-9071 for information.

■

The 26th annual Alternative Gifts Christmas Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Lincoln Park Barn.

The purchase of alternate gifts means that local, national and international nonprofit organizations will benefit.

The fair is a reminder to the community “that the real meaning of giving at the holidays is best reflected by an act of charity in honor of a loved one,” a news release said.

Shoppers match loved ones on their list to service projects at the fair and make a donation in their honor.

For example: If someone is passionate about the environment and animals, perhaps a contribution to an Orangutan Habitat — in their name — would be fitting.

A card is given to the donor to send to their loved one, letting them know of the gift given in their honor.

This year, 19 local and 30 national and international organizations will be represented. There will also be Fair Trade Coffee Booth, a Christmas tree silent auction and more.

Those unable to attend the fair can purchase alteratives gifts through Dec. 16 online at gvpeacejustice.org or in person at the Grand Valley Peace and Justice office, 740 Gunnison Ave., Suite 220.

Visit the website or call 243-0136 for information.

■

The Knights of Columbus Chapter 1062 was awarded The Father McGivney and Columbian Award in recognition of increasing membership and performing programs.

The Knights chapter in Grand Junction has more than 100 members, and its service projects include delivery of Christmas baskets to families in need, monthly pancake breakfasts at St. Joseph Catholic Church, a yearly Thanksgiving dinner for the parish and a highway cleanup project.

Founded in 1882 by Father Michael McGivney, the Knights were established to help the poor, orphans and widows, and to promote Christian education for young people.

The organization has 1.9 million members worldwide.

For information, call Jim Pasterz at 261-1952.

■

The Redlands Lions Club has scheduled its annual chili supper and cake wheel raffle from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Redlands Middle School cafeteria, 2200 Broadway.

“Besides our great chili, there will be potato soup, flour tortillas and beverages,” a news release said.

The tables will have carrot and celery sticks for munching, and sliced cake will be available at an additional cost.

The cake wheel raffle will be ongoing during the event with numbered paddles being sold and the cake wheel spun for chances to win a cake.

New this year is face painting for the kids, at no additional cost.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for ages 7–17 and free for ages 6 and younger. Tickets can be purchased from any Redlands Lions Club member or at the door.

■

The Grand Mesa Chorus of Sweet Adelines will have a fundraising book fair from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 30 at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

The chorus will perform a variety of Christmas music during the event from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

The Grand Mesa Chorus and the Del-Rose Sweet Adelines Chorus have been practicing for the program, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” that will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in Love Recital Hall at the Moss Performing arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.

“Santa is upset and the elves must cheer him up,” a news release said.

The program will feature musician Ken Dravis, as well as the Chorus’ 2016–17 vocal scholarship winner, Harley Galbisini, the East Middle School eighth-grade choir and the Kickback and Cover Charge quartets.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets are $2 more at the door.

Purchase tickets from any Sweet Adeline member or at Roper Music, Back Porch Music, The Shade Tree and Hart’s Music.

Visit grandmesachorus.org or call 523-3464 for information.

■

The city of Delta Parade of Lights and tree lighting event is Saturday, and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 145 W. Fifth St., will keep you warm and fed during the kickoff of the holiday season.

There will be a chili supper from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, located across the street from the WellsFargo parking lot, where the lighting of the tree ceremony will take place.

Purchase the eat-in or take-out bowl of chili for $3 or add a tortilla and a hot drink for $5.

Call 874-9832 for information.

■

