Your Town, Nov. 6, 2016

Near the end of the movie, “Field of Dreams,” baseball player, Arnie “Moonlight” Graham steps off the field to assist Karin, the young daughter of lead character Ray Kinsella, as she chokes on a hot dog.

When Moonlight steps off the field — the magic that it is — Dr. Archibald Graham can’t go back. That’s the moment when I turn into a blubbering idiot, crying though the rest of the film.

You have to admit — whether you were cheering or blubbering when it was over — Chicago and Cleveland sure put on a show.

Sigh.

Only 147 days until opening day, 2017.

■

Mt. Garfield Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution is conducting an essay contest for students in fifth through eighth grades on the topic “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks.”

The National Park Service was established by Congress in 1916. Students are invited to write a journal about visiting one of the 58 national parks, discussing why and when it was established and answer the question: What makes this park one of our national treasures?

The deadline to submit an essay is Nov. 16. Local winning essays will be sent to state for judging.

Call Sherri Brown at 241-6121 for information.

■

Grand Valley Valor Quilters, a local branch of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, presented a beautiful handmade quilt on Oct. 25, to veteran Robert Smith at his home at the Willows in Fruita.

Smith is a five-year veteran who served in Paris and London during World War II, a news release said.

The quilts made by the foundation’s volunteer members “are awarded to U.S. military service members and veterans, as a way of honoring them for their service and dedication to our country,” the release said.

Sue Schore presented the quilt on behalf of the local branch.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” Quilt requests are sometimes referred to as “nominations” and anyone can request quilt for an active service member or veteran.

A Quilt of Valor must be a quality-made quilt, not a ‘charity quilt,’ and many view a Quilts of Valor as the civilian equivalent of a Purple Heart award.

Visit QOVF.org or call Schore at 241-7457 for information.

■

Girl Scouts of Colorado honored three local “Women of Distinction” at its annual event on Thursday.

Christy Whitney Borchard, president and CEO at HopeWest, Paula Reece, marketing director at Crossroads Fitness and Ruth Trowbridge a community volunteer, were inducted into the esteemed Women of Distinction program on the Western Slope. The honorees were selected by a committee of their peers led by Betsy Bair, Woman of Distinction 2014, and chosen based on their contributions to the community, both professionally and personally, a news release said.

The Women of Distinction program began on the Western Slope in 2013 and has honored a total of nine Western Slope women since its inception.

■

World Affairs Council of Western Colorado will host “Stories of Peace Corps Veterans” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, in the auditorium at Grand Junction City Hall, 250 N. Fifth St.

This year marks the 55th year of the Peace Corps and as a way to commemorate the anniversary celebrate the experiences of those who have participated, WACWC is hosting the panel discussion involving former Peace Corps volunteers.

The community is invited to attend the event where The Grand Valley Returned Peace Corps volunteers will discuss their experiences overseas and how it changed their lives as well as the lives of those people they served in foreign countries.

Visit wacwc.org for information.

■

River conservation is the winner during a concert event beginning at 1 p.m. today at Edgewater Brewing Company, 905 Struthers Ave.

Many Rivers Brewing Company, a Colorado public benefit corporation, will donate proceeds from all its beer sales at the event to the Tamarisk Coalition.

“Tamarisk Coalition is so excited for this event to raise awareness about the importance of the rivers in our community and why we need to protect them,” said coalition outreach coordinator, Cara Kukuratis in a news release.

“Since we love rivers, we decided to do something unique by making really good beer and then giving all the profits away to communities and organizations that do great river work, such as the Tamarisk Coalition,” said Many Rivers Brewing president Tim Carlson, in the release.

Local bluegrass band, Stray Grass, will perform during the event.

■

The Grand Valley Pit Crew will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway.

Yard sale donations will be accepted from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the church. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Loma-based pit bull rescue organization and sanctuary. Visit grandvalleypitcrew.org for information.

■

The office of pediatric dentist, Dave Noffsinger DDS, is hosting a playground equipment drive during November and December, to collect playground items to be donated to up to four School District 51 elementary schools.

Items such as balls, chalk, jump ropes, hula hoops, tether balls, etc. will be collected and — depending on how much is received — will be donated to various schools.

The drive is part of the dental office’s annual community outreach participation and the community is encouraged to drop items off at the office, 1120 Wellington Ave., Suite 102.

Call Kelly Clingman at 243-2682 for more information.

■

