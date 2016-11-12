Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

2.6 magnitude quake hits Black Canyon

By Charles Ashby
Friday, November 11, 2016

Quake recorded near Black Canyon

The US. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Friday near Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

The quake, which occurred about 2:30 Friday morning, registered as a magnitude 2.6.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 10 miles north-northeast of Montrose, near Olathe. It had a depth of about 1.2 miles, according to the USGS.

No damage was reported.

According to the website Earthquaketrack.com, such mild quakes are not uncommon in Colorado, nor on the Western Slope.

The last time one occurred in the region was when a magnitude-2.1 quake hit near New Castle 20 days ago.

Four months ago, there was a magnitude-3.5 quake near Paonia.

In fact, there have been 27 measurable quakes in the state in the past year, most of which have been in the Greeley area, according to the website.

In the past five years, there have been 183 earthquakes in the state, averaging a magnitude of about 3.0. The largest quake in that time was a 4.0 that occurred about nine months ago near Trinidad.According to the Colorado Geological Survey, Colorado is prone to earthquakes because it has about 90 fault lines scattered around the state.

