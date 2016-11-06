SHARE

Aging out, moving up

Support system helps foster teens transition to successful adults







Kristi Vail has felt like her own parent since she was 10 years old.

Vail, who has curly brown hair and glasses, talks about her past as a set of facts that she accepts, not anything out of the usual — she would cook her own meals, navigate the bus system and go to doctor’s appointments by herself, all before she could drive.

After bouncing between homes as a child, Vail was in foster care consistently from when she was 12 to when she turned 18 and entered the world as an adult.

“I used to have a terrible attitude as a little kid, but I think by the time I was 12, I had that drive that every time I got knocked down, I just got back up again,” Vail said. “I don’t want to be another statistic. That’s what keeps driving me. You hear statistics on foster care that are kind of scary to think about — how many end up homeless, how many drop out of high school, how many don’t even graduate college — and I don’t want to be that person. I want to be successful.”

Now a 21-year-old student at Colorado Mesa University, she is one of the 94 teenagers who have aged out of the Mesa County foster care system since 2011 — those who were not permanently adopted and who did not return to their previous homes before they turned 18.

If not for the John H. Chafee Foster Care Independence program, Vail said she would probably be homeless right now, and she definitely wouldn’t know most of the vital information she needs to survive in the world as an adult.

The Chafee program is a federally funded source of services and support for teenagers in foster care through the Mesa County Department of Human Services.

It was created by Congress in 1999 to provide grant funding and flexibility for states and Native American tribes to help teenagers transition from foster care to adulthood.

The Chafee program is a safety net, support system and crash course in learning how to be an adult for teenagers who have or will likely age out of the foster care system.

The Mesa County Department of Human Services received $50,565 to fund the program this year, and that funding level has remained fairly stable, according to Brittany Gardner, who coordinates the local Chafee program.

In Mesa County, 194 teenagers and young adults have received services through Chafee since 2011, and Gardner said she’s usually working with 25 teenagers and young adults at any given time.

Federal age limits for Chafee services expanded this year to serve younger children, and it’s now open to foster children who are 14 to 21 years old, Gardner said. Before, the minimum age was 16 years old.

“In the program we have a lot of flexibility in terms of what we can provide for services for kids, but it’s really meant to support them in their independent living skills and life skills,” Gardner said.

That can look like independent living classes, where teenagers learn everything from opening a bank account and establishing credit to grocery shopping and meal planning.

Sometimes, Gardner said, teenagers will have most of the support they need from a foster parent or mentor, but they need help covering the costs of textbooks or clothes for a job interview.

“Every single youth is so unique. They all have their own challenges and their own story, so … that’s a big part of the job, relationship and rapport building with the youth,” Gardner said.

Success in the Chafee program ranges from getting into college to getting a teenager to buy, cook and eat their vegetables — and no, tomato sauce doesn’t count, Gardner said.

“What does success look like? That’s a really tough question, because I don’t think there is one definition of success for these kids,” Gardner said. “They’ve all come from different places, they all have their own challenges and barriers, so I think there are a lot of things that go into success. I think if I can tell that there’s a difference from when I first started working with them, then that’s huge. For some kids, that’s just their maturity over time.”

For 18-year-old Jenny Jones, success and survival have been the same thing for a long time.

“Honestly, without the Chafee program, I would probably be homeless right now,” Jones said. “A lot of people are rude to me about getting assistance from Chafee or a housing voucher, and for a long time I beat myself up about it and felt like I was a failure. You have to remind yourself that it’s OK to get help.”

Jones entered foster care when she was 8 years old, and she went between her biological parents and less-than-ideal foster homes until she began living with Richard and Kathy Sipes when she was 15.

Talking about how much her life has changed since they became her foster parents still brings tears to her eyes.

“They still do so much for me and I feel like I don’t deserve it because I’m not really their kid, but they don’t treat me any different and they love me anyway. I don’t know how they can do that,” Jones said.

Jones said a lot of the skills she learned through Chafee are things she didn’t think about when she was younger — budgeting, bills and how to buy a car, to name a few.

But Gardner and the Chafee resources are also an emotional and financial support when even the best efforts for teenage responsibility don’t cover the occasional chaos of real life.

In one of her first apartments, Vail said she had a difficult time communicating with the landlord and eventually had to break her lease. Gardner was there for advice and support, she said.

When unexpected bills meant that Jones wasn’t going to be able to pay rent one month, Chafee funding helped her make up the difference.

“There were several times where I didn’t have enough money to pay rent or I wouldn’t have electricity on. I’m a lot better at budgeting now, and if they know that you’re still on budget and you just didn’t have enough, they’re willing to help,” Jones said.

There are also unspoken lessons that come with entering adulthood after growing up in foster care.

For Jones, Vail and 23-year-old Mercedez Taylor, learning to be resilient didn’t come from a textbook as much as it did from having their lives turned upside down.

Taylor was placed in foster care with her younger brother when she was 15. Since then, her life has been a balancing act of fierce independence and asking for help.

“My foster family was very welcoming, but at first I was very standoffish, stubborn and rude,” she said. “I was always just thinking about my little brother and my family.”

It was difficult to stop thinking of herself as a caretaker for her brother and to just be a teenager, she said. But after a rocky transition, Taylor thrived in her new home.

Taylor graduated from Palisade High School, attended Colorado Mesa University on a Daniels Fund scholarship and graduated from the police academy. Now she’s applying for jobs to be a police officer in Denver and its surrounding suburbs.

That outcome, she said, was in large part because of the support from caseworkers, the Chafee program, teachers, coaches, and her foster and biological families.

“Some people go into (foster care) thinking the stereotypes, that it’s bad for me, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Taylor said. “I used it to my advantage and it all turned out for good.”

The community that surrounded and supported Taylor is exactly the type of support system that Gardner wants for every teenager who participates in Chafee and ages out of the system.

Gardner, who started working in the Chafee program in 2014, said one of the most significant needs is more community involvement.

“In my mind and my experience, the biggest challenge we have with these youth is to connect them to natural supports in the community where they feel like they belong, like they have a purpose and they’re able to gain skills — that they’re a part of something,” Gardner said. “That is the biggest struggle, not necessarily connecting them, but maintaining that. That’s where I think we can use a lot of community help and support.”

Maybe that’s as simple as teaching someone to garden or fix a car, Gardner said — someone who can show a teenager or young adult what stability and healthy relationships look like, while also helping them build a skill.

In the meantime, Gardner and the caseworkers, families and volunteers who work with teenagers in foster care will continue to try, day by day, to teach them how to thrive as adults.

Even if it’s only convincing them to eat a handful of carrots once in a while.