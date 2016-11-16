SHARE

Airport plans $9M in work in coming year

Grand Junction Regional Airport will see nearly $9 million worth of work in the coming year, none of it eye-catching or exciting, but necessary.

The airport authority’s bond issue that sold Nov. 3 includes $9 million for work on the terminal and $500,000 to go toward designing a new runway, which will run in the neighborhood of $100 million.

In all, the airport issued $19.7 million in bonds, the bulk of which is going to refinance $10.2 million in existing bonds at 3.4 percent. The airport was paying 4.5 percent on the previous issue of 20-year bonds.

A total of $8.5 million will go to keeping the terminal, which opened in 1982, in operation with a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, new roof, a smoke-evacuation system and other improvements.

“It’s what we need to do to keep (the terminal) safe and compliant,” said Kip Turner, executive director of the airport.

Some of the spending also could go toward obtaining a new jetport and weather-safe structure that would be used from the A6 gate.

The board also could devote some of the money to dealing with the incomplete administration building.

Board members this summer said they wanted to lop off the steel superstructure and use the foundation for storage, but a consultant told them on Tuesday that the entire building is best removed entirely.

The airport board is to decide next month where to spend the money from the bond sale in the process of adopting its 2017 budget.