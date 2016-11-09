SHARE

Area lavender oils win awards

Several western Colorado lavender growers recently were awarded for the quality of their lavender oil in the annual New Zealand Lavender Growers Association Oil Contest.

Bob and Elaine Korver of Green Acres U-Pick in Palisade earned a silver certificate for their 2015 Super oil.

Their score of 74.4 was very near the 75 needed to earn gold. Their Super 2014 and Impress Purple 2015 also were awarded silver certificates.

The lavender cultivar Super that is grown in western Colorado seems prone to producing excellent oil, according to the Lavender Association of Western Colorado (LAWC).

Alfreda and David Algeo of Two Bears Farm and More LLC in Palisade received a silver certificate for Mountain Blend, a blended oil made by combining and aging a specific ratio of Hidecote Pink and Maillette oils.

Dennis and Lauri Echers of Echers’ Acres in Fruita won a silver certificate for their Maillette oil.

The Echers and the Algeos were first-time entrants in the contest.

This year’s contest had entries from the United States, France, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The local winners and a winner from Washington state were the only U.S. oil makers recognized.

As part of the contest, oils are judged on positive and negative aromatic notes, intensity, franchise, varietal character and balance. The oil must earn a certain percentile rank as well as a specific number of rating points to receive gold or silver certificates.

This is the third-consecutive year that Super oils from western Colorado were recognized.