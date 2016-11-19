SHARE

Assault suspect had weapons cache





A man found Thursday in a vacant house on Orchard Mesa with a cache of weapons was wanted by law enforcement in connection with a brutal home invasion and assault in August.

An elderly neighbor to a home in the 200 block of Dartmouth Lane called police Thursday morning when she saw a man hop a fence and enter a house she knew to be vacant.

Deputies found Shane Luster, 39, in the home along with a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, a .30 caliber rifle, another rifle, an antique .577 caliber pistol, boxes of ammunition, and a number of items believed to be stolen, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Luster was wanted in connection with an incident Aug. 3, in which he is alleged to have beaten a man who was in the same residence with Luster’s ex-spouse and her two children.

Luster is alleged to have entered into the home through a window, beaten the man, and only stopped when he saw one of his children looking on, according to law enforcement.

The man allegedly beaten by Luster — apparently only an acquaintance of Luster’s former spouse — suffered a broken nose, bruising to an eye and eye socket, and a laceration on his nose, among other injuries, according to law enforcement.

After the beating, Luster is alleged to have ordered the woman and the children into the house before police arrived, and then ordered the woman “not to move” when police came to investigate the fight.

A prosecutor Friday called Luster an “extremely scary guy” and an “extreme community risk” in seeking a high cash bond.

Mesa County Court Judge Bruce Raaum agreed,and issued two cash-only bonds — one $25,000 and the other $10,000 — in both of Luster’s cases.

He’s set to return to court on Nov. 29.