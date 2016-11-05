SHARE

Secret is out: Cabin is added as a National Historic Place







The Atomic Age was born, some might say, in Grand Junction in 1943, when U.S. Army Lt. Philip Leahy arrived in town to buy minerals for what came to be known as the Manhattan Project, which itself was conceived in the wartime convulsions of 1942.

Leahy, a second lieutenant with a secret mission, bought a cabin and land along the banks of the Gunnison River and commenced on his main task, finding what were known as “strategic minerals” for the war effort.

The cabin still stands, surrounded now by a hodgepodge of buildings that have filled a variety of functions related to the development of atomic energy on a property that on Wednesday was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The cabin, which was used by construction companies before Leahy bought it, eventually will become a focal point as a museum showcasing the pivotal role played by Grand Junction and western Colorado in the Atomic Age.

The Grand Junction site was an optimum location, with plenty of water, railroad access, a labor pool and plenty of housing to go along with proximity to the uranium and vanadium resources necessary to the war effort.

“Many people may be unaware of the Grand Junction Office’s historical and scientific contributions,” said April Gil, manager of the Grand Junction Office, who holds a doctorate in geology.

Secrecy was the watchword for the compound during World War II and the Cold War and there has been a tendency since to be hesitant about what went on there, but those days are going, if not gone.

“There’s nothing secret here,” Gil said.

The office now monitors 39 sites across the country where various aspects of the Atomic Age took shape.

The site now is owned by the Riverview Technology Corp., which manages the Energy Department offices, as well as the Business Incubator Center. A plan to work with the Museums of Western Colorado and the Grand Junction Visitor and Convention Bureau to make its history available to the public is in the works, said Jon Maraschin, executive director of both Riverview Technology and the incubator.

In the courtyard is the Philip C. Leahy Memorial Park, which contains a plaque outlining Leahy’s contributions to the war effort and later as head of the Colorado Raw Materials Office of the Atomic Energy Commission.

“Establishing the Grand Junction Office was an integral part of the Manhattan Project,” Gil said. “Philip Leahy deserves our recognition for carrying out this important project at a crucial time in our nation’s history.”

Leahy ran his uranium mining and milling operation from an office in the cabin, which also includes two basement vaults, one evidently for classified documents and the other for laboratory samples.

Even though much of the cloak-and-dagger luster has disappeared, the site remains active with its multiple oversight duties. The Business Incubator Center upstream also remains a bustling site.

None of that is out of character with Leahy or his mission, Gil said.

Like now, as then, the site is full of innovators, Gil said, and Leahy “would have loved what the place has evolved into.”