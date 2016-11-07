SHARE

Best mountain bike trails are off-limits to new, trendy and motorized e-bikes





With knobby tires, full suspension and a motor mostly concealed in the frame, you may not even realize the mountain biker hot on your tail is riding an e-bike.

While e-bikes are being touted as the cycling industry’s next best invention, there’s one teeny caveat that isn’t getting much buzz.

Because the bikes are powered by motors, they aren’t allowed on many of the beloved mountain biking trails wending through the Grand Valley. The Bureau of Land Management considers e-bikes motorized vehicles, so e-bikes are not allowed on non-motorized trails. That makes many of the area’s best routes off-limits, including the Lunch Loops, trails in the North Fruita desert, the Kokopelli area and the Palisade Rim.

“This is something that has definitely been on our radar,” BLM spokesman Chris Joyner said about the increasing popularity of e-bikes. “The trail would have to be open to motorized transportation (to allow e-bikes).”

Although the BLM does not actively patrol trails, trail users tend to be a vocal group, regularly reporting offenders to the agency, he said.

Joyner said people sometimes argue the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 allows for motorized vehicles on non-motorized trails. Joyner said BLM policy on public lands supersedes it.

“A motorized bike is not an ADA device,” Joyner said.

A BLM manual on accessibility drafted in 2011 reads as follows:

“Under section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, no person with a disability can be denied participation in a Federal program that is available to all other people solely because of his or her disability. Wheelchair and mobility devices, including those that are battery-powered, that are designed solely for use by a mobility-impaired person for locomotion and that are suitable for use in an indoor pedestrian area are allowed in all areas open to foot travel. There is no legal requirement to allow people with disabilities to use motor vehicles on roads, primitive roads, or trails and in areas that are closed to motor vehicle use. Restrictions on motor vehicle use that are applied consistently to everyone are not discriminatory. Generally, granting an exemption from designation for people with disabilities would not be consistent with the management objectives of the planning area.”

Joyner said, in his experience most people “follow what they know the law to be.”

“People want to do the right thing. It’s just making sure they know what the right thing is,” he said.

E-bike retailer Rondo Buecheler of Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade said he informs people about the restrictions of e-bikes on non-motorized trails.

Besides, there’s plenty of other places in the Grand Valley to ride an e-bike on dirt trails, and lately he’s been favoring an e-bike for dirt road adventures over his motorcycle.

“It’s quieter. It’s lighter. It doesn’t take gas and it’s a lot less maintenance,” he said. “There are motorcycle trails everywhere in western Colorado. (The four most popular) areas you can’t go, but everywhere else you can go.”

Buecheler said he can envision the negative social impacts having e-bike mountain riders on trails with traditional mountain bikers. Using the pedal-assist motor on an e-bike could quietly sneak up and overtake other riders.

“I can see how it would have people pedaling different speeds,” he said. “On the trail it’s quiet. People do not know you’re on an e-bike.”