SHARE

Biz Buzz, Nov. 13, 2016

The owners of one piece of western Colorado history have acquired another piece of the state’s history.

And at some point, the public will be able to access that history in ways they haven’t in a long time — or ever, in some cases.

The historic 23,000-square-foot Redstone Castle, with its 21 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, has been purchased by Steve and April Carver, the owners of the Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs.

The Carvers purchased the property south of Carbondale on Colorado Highway 133 for $2.2 million during an Oct. 7 auction, outbidding two other bidders. The longtime Colorado business couple become the 11th owners in the castle’s 114-year history.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a precious piece of history,” Steve Carver said in a statement. “Acquiring the extraordinary Redstone Castle will be an exciting new adventure and an opportunity to revitalize this celebrated jewel of Colorado.”

The Carvers say they will not only keep the doors of the mansion open to the public and continue tours, which currently are held on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but they want to enhance access.

The couple plans to renovate several large suites and rent them out for lodging. Rooms haven’t been offered for rent at the castle since 2002. Should the Carvers be able to meet Pitkin County guidelines and restrictions, they may also host weddings and special events on the property.

In the future, they hope visitors also will be able to experience areas of the castle not previously available to guests, including servant areas, the carriage house and stables.

“Think ‘Downton Abbey,’” April Carver said. “We think people would like to see how the complex and often difficult support services of the castle functioned.”

The home’s furnishings and fixtures have been largely untouched. In 2005, while under the ownership of the IRS, a historic conservation easement was placed on areas of the property, ensuring that the exterior and certain rooms will continue to be maintained as they were built at the turn of the 20th century.

Originally built in 1899 for coal and steel magnate John Cleveland Osgood, the English Tudor-style Redstone Castle has been host to such guests as John D. Rockefeller, J. Pierpont Morgan and Teddy Roosevelt.

■ The smell of fresh-baked goods will soon be wafting six days a week from the space at 2817 North Ave., where A Taste of Heaven Catering plans to open their new retail bakery later this week.

The new bakery will be open beginning Thursday, according to owner Georgia Lujan, but the big grand opening will be on Saturday, starting at 6 a.m.

It’ll be open every day but Monday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lujan said.

She plans a full-service bakery, with lots of Danish pastries, rolls and breads, including artisan breads like focaccia and ciabatta.

The Italian theme will manifest itself in sweets as well, including Italian cookies, cream cakes and cannolis.

Lujan has operated A Taste of Heaven catering from the North Avenue location for the past five years, and has been catering in Grand Junction for the last 10.

“It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for the last two years,” Lujan said, about opening the bakery. “I got the cases like a year ago, and it was like, OK, this is crazy, I’m just going to do it. This is it.”

And when a talented and motivated pastry chef walked in her door unsolicited, she decided to go for it and open the new bakery component of her business.

“We’re very excited,” Lujan said.

Customers who come to the grand opening Saturday will get free goodies, chances to win free giveaways, balloons for the kids, and free coffee all day to go with the pastries.

■

Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .