Biz Buzz: Nov. 17, 2016

The phrase “cold turkey” has a double-meaning today at McAlister’s Deli, 480 West Park Drive, as the restaurant has paired with St. Mary’s Medical Center on a unique offer for tobacco users — pledge to quit using tobacco and get a free cold turkey sandwich.

The offer is in conjunction with the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, which is today across the country. The McAlister’s Deli turkey sandwich giveaway happens between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the restaurant.

Organizers point out that there are local resources available so that smokers don’t have to necessarily quit “cold turkey,” so to speak. The Mesa County Tobacco Free Team can direct people to resources, such as St. Mary’s Survivorship Program, which provides free nicotine replacement gum and patches, in conjunction with local smoking cessation classes and individual sessions.

Organizers will be on hand today at McAlister’s to provide more information about local cessation programs.

n The accolades continue for one of the area’s most innovative and growing businesses, Bonsai Design, which is pushing the creative envelope in their designing of zip lines, ropes courses, and challenge and canopy courses.

Bonsai’s CEO Thaddeus Shrader was recently named a finalist for the CEO of the Year award handed out by Colorado Biz Magazine, the company reports, this following the naming of Shrader as a finalist for The Wright award, sponsored by the group Something Independent. The latter awards program highlights companies “exhibiting leadership at the intersection of lifestyle and commerce through their pioneering spirit and a commitment to communities and economies that are built to last.”

Shrader is a former commercial pilot who joined Bonsai in 2008, and said “the best thing about running his aerial adventure company is having the opportunity to curate an amazing team that takes his ‘crazy ideas’ and brings them to life.”

More info on the high-flying company is available at bonsai-design.com.

■ Another local business leader also recently received a recognition worthy of mention. Ora Lee, who is owner of the local Comfort Keepers in-home care franchise, was named one of the company’s top performers with a President’s Club award. The recognition is for being a top-25 franchise in terms of revenue generated last year in a single territory.

Lee has been serving the Western Slope community for 13 years and serves approximately 300 seniors throughout the region, according to an announcement of the award.

■ Business owners in the Horizon Drive Business District have a chance to weigh in about the type of broadband internet service they’d like to see in the critical economic corridor, as focus groups are being coordinated with the city of Grand Junction.

According to the district, The Think Agency has been retained to conduct multiple 90-minute focus groups at the Mesa County Library on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In exchange for participation, attendees will get a $50 Downtown Grand Junction Gift Card, according to the district.

Space is limited, and business owners who would like to participate should email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with their preference of the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. sessions.

