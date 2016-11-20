SHARE

Biz Buzz: Nov. 20, 2016

This was supposed to be it for Kuniko’s Teriyaki Grill.

A blaze that ignited in the kitchen stove June 3 virtually wiped out the Japanese restaurant at 2695 Patterson Road, Unit 11.

“It was an empty box,” co-owner Rie Pruitt said.

Pruitt and her mother, Kuniko Kaneiwa, were ready to sell and went looking for a buyer. But fortune — and fiercely loyal customers — wouldn’t have it.

So Kuniko’s reopened last month with a new interior, a new sushi bar and grateful diners whose expressions of support brought Pruitt to tears.

Pruitt still doesn’t know what sparked the fire that decimated the interior of the restaurant. But it was severe enough to close the restaurant for more than four months. And it got her and her mother to think about moving on.

They told customers as they saw them in public that they planned to close and put up the business for sale. A sushi chef in Dallas saw an advertisement and called, saying he wanted to come work for them as a sushi chef. Pruitt says it’s a long story, but things didn’t work out with the man from Dallas, who worked at Kuniko’s for only two days. Pruitt and her mom ended up replacing him with a sushi chef who had worked at No Coast Sushi in Fruita before it closed in August. That arrangement is working out great, according to Pruitt.

But more than finding a good sushi chef, Pruitt and Kaneiwa chose to keep Kuniko’s open because of the people they’ve gotten to know and become friends with over the 12 years they’ve been in business.

After the fire, Kuniko taped a handwritten note to the front door indicating the restaurant would be closed for a while. Over the course of the ensuing days and weeks, customers left their own notes on the door — well-wishes, admissions of how much they were missed and pleas to reopen.

“That made me cry,” Pruitt said. “That’s a big reason why I said, ‘I gotta come back.’ “

Another reason? Pruitt said her 72-year-old mother would have gotten bored.

“She’s too young to be retired,” Pruitt said.

Kuniko’s is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

■ While one business has reopened in the Village Fair Center, another has closed.

The Sara Lee Bakery Outlet closed Nov. 5. A sign that had been posted in the window — it’s since been taken down — said the decision to close was made at the corporate level, and that the products sold at the store would be taken to Commerce City.

The bakery sold bread, buns, snack cakes, cookies and other items, often at discounted prices compared to other retailers.

