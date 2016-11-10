SHARE

BizBuzz, Nov. 10

Ivy Parnasius heard from her customers: We want plus-size clothing.

And the owner of Pollux Clothing Company responded — at both of her stores.

Pollux in Grand Junction, 321 Main St., now carries women’s pants up to size 24 and tops in 1X to 3X, adding to its lineup of straight-size clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

“There’s a real need for it,” she said. “There is plenty of junior-size clothing and women’s clothing, but there’s not much available for the plus-size customer. They want to look cute, trendy and stylish just like the rest of us do. It’s been a great addition. It opens up a whole other market.”

Plus-size clothing accounts for 25 percent of the inventory in Pollux’s Montrose location at 433 E. Main St. That percentage isn’t by accident, since Parnasius recently expanded the store.

A friend who ran a floral shop next door relocated her business, and Parnasius decided to roll the dice, acquire that space in mid-October and remodel, more than doubling the size of the Montrose store from 600 square feet to 1,600 square feet. The expansion allowed her to double her regular-size inventory and add a plus-size section.

The reaction thus far has told Parnasius she made the right decision.

“I was shocked at how quickly the word has spread,” she said about adding plus-size clothing. “We haven’t advertised it really well. It’s just been word of mouth.”

Parnasius hopes the interest in plus sizes will be great enough that she can open a second store in Grand Junction that carries solely that line of clothing.

■ Today’s the day before Veterans Day, and, like every year, numerous local businesses will be offering vets special deals in honor of the big day on Friday.

Here, according to Greg Merschel, secretary of the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope, are some of the local promotions:

■ Stop in for a haircut at any Great Clips on Friday, and customers will get a free haircut card that they can give to a veteran. Vets also get free haircuts Friday, or can pick up a free haircut card for use later.

There are three area Great Clips locations — in the Rimrock Marketplace, along North Avenue, and in the Redlands Marketplace.

■ Vets skate for free at the Glacier Ice Arena, 2515 Riverside Parkway, during two public skate sessions on Friday.

■ At Applebee’s, 711 Horizon Drive, veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu for Veterans Day.

■ At Arby’s, 1155 North Ave., vets can get a free Roast Beef Classic sandwich.

■ Vets on Friday can get a free small order of wings and a side of fries at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2412 U.S. Hwy. 50.

■ Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal on Veterans Day from a special menu at Chili’s, 584 24 1/2 Road.

■ IHOP restaurants, like the one at 2420 U.S. Highway 6&50, offer veterans free Red, White and Blue pancakes on Friday.

■ Pizza-loving veterans get a free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Little Caesars Pizza, 1840 N. 12th St.

Other Veterans Day promotions will be happening at Outback Steakhouse, 2432 U.S. Highway 6; the Olive Garden, 2416 U.S. Highway 6&50; Red Lobster, 575 24 1/2 Road; and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 2530 Rimrock Ave.

■

Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .