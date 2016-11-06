SHARE

Bizz Buzz, Nov. 6, 2016

The Daily Sentinel was the first to report last month that the formerly shabby Carmike movie theater is being transformed into a modern, amenity-rich, first-run theater, and the company behind the close to $2 million rehab project, Picture Show Entertainment, revealed more details after the story’s publication.

For starters, the new seven-screen luxury theater is scheduled to officially open for business on Friday, and advanced reserve seating will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday by visiting http://www.pictureshowent.com.

Picture Show says there will be 650 fully reclining seats, wall-to-wall theater screens, and state-of-the-art audio and projection. They say people “will be amazed by the transformation,” in a statement.

Also, “While the luxurious features of this theater warrant a premium price structure, ticket and concession prices for this theater will be below the movie ticket and theater concession prices currently offered in Grand Junction,” the company said.

■ A new business will launch this week, one that could be critical should you happen to encounter a disaster.

Tadd Warner is the proprietor of Restoration 1 of Western Colorado — a “disaster remediation” company that helps people who have had a flood, fire, smoke damage or mold damage at their home or business. Warner, a certified water, mold, fire and smoke restoration technician, hopes to offer his services region-wide when it officially starts up this Thursday.

The company can also provide emergency services, storm damage services and sewage system cleanup, among other jobs. Find Warner’s business details at http://www.restoration1.com, or call him at 261-5071.

■ The pros at the Frame Depot, 529 Bogart Lane, tell us one of their more creative types, Jan Falter, is one of six entrants in a national online competition, the fifth-annual Tru Vue Framing Competition.

They hope readers will go to the website tru-vue.com/online-voting/ — and cast a vote for Falter’s design. The three entries that receive the most votes will advance to the finals in Las Vegas.

Entries don’t have designers’ names attached, so Falter’s friends wanted everyone to vote for the design that is “building” momentum. Hint, hint.

■ Kannah Creek Brewing Co. is no stranger to coupling craft brew and good food, and they’re hosting a unique event later this month that really shows off the pair.

The original brewpub at 1960 N. 12th St. will host their November Food and Beer Experience from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. For $45, you’ll get a four-course meal paired with Kannah Creek craft beers, and the dinner will be led by a Kannah Creek brewer and chef explaining each pairing.

Two days later, across town at Kannah’s Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., it’s the beer that takes center stage with the Brewery Tasting Party, an event to sample the brewery’s entire line of bombers. Brewers will be on hand to talk through the tasting, and bombers will be on sale for $1 afterward. It’s set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and tickets are $15.

Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .