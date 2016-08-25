Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Blotter, Aug. 26, 2016

By Staff
Thursday, August 25, 2016

Stolen tools recovered

Just before midnight Tuesday, Grand Junction police stopped a white van driving the wrong way down one-way Ute Avenue, and a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up more than 50 different tools and construction items believed stolen from an elementary school construction site near Glenwood Springs.

Jose Rodolfo Pinel, 53, Los Angeles, was driving the van with the construction equipment that police traced to companies connected to the new school site just outside of Glenwood Springs, police said in an affidavit. Among the tools allegedly found were three 14-inch concrete power saws, with an estimated value of $1,400.

Pinel was issued a personal-recognizance bond on Thursday.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Leslie Fortney, 70, was cited on suspicion of DUI on Aug. 17.

■  Peter Munson, 21, was cited on suspicion of DUI on Aug. 20.

■  Someone stole property valued at less than $300 from a vehicle in the 600 block of Main Street on Aug. 19.

■  Someone stole items from a vehicle located near the 700 block of Metate Court on Sunday.

■ Someone stole items valued at more than $300 from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Wintergreen Drive on Sunday.

■  Buffy Piper, 42, is accused of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment on Tuesday.

■  Raymond Allen, 25, was cited on suspicion of criminal mischief on Tuesday.

■  Someone removed property valued at more than $2,000 from a business located in the 700 block of Horizon Drive on Tuesday.

 

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■  Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Green Acres Street on Aug. 12.

■  An elk mount valued at $800 was stolen from a home in the 600 block of Entrada Street on Aug. 18.

■  Jomar Suarez-Fernandez, 33, is accused of DUI on Sunday.

■  Jennifer Smith, 28, is accused of theft from auto in the 400 block of 32 1/8 Road on Monday.

■  Alycia Falvey, 25, is accused of possession of a controlled substance and child abuse on Monday.

